Cannes 2026: Kashmiri Folk Artist Bilal Bhagat Brings Bhand Pather Tradition To Film Festival's Red Carpet
Kashmiri theatre artist Bilal Bhagat celebrated his roots at Cannes 2026, walking the red carpet in a traditional pheran and karakul cap.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmiri artist and theatre performer Bilal Bhagat brought the spirit of Kashmir to the French Riviera as he walked the red carpet at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival wearing a traditional Kashmiri pheran and karakul cap.
Bhagat, known for performing Bhand Pather, Kashmir's centuries-old folk street theatre tradition, shared photographs from Cannes on social media while underlining his journey from village performances in Kashmir to one of the world's most celebrated film festivals.
"Walked the Cannes red carpet in my traditional Kashmiri pheran and karakul, feeling incredibly proud to wear my roots," said Bhagat, who is currently in France.
Bhagat, a resident of Srinagar, played the role of Constable Shinde in Bombay Stories, directed by filmmaker Rahhat Shah Kazmi. "From performing Bhand Pather in small village squares to Cannes, this journey has been about stories, sweat and belief. Immense thanks to the director, producers, cast and crew of Bombay Stories, and to my teachers, gharana, family and friends for always lifting me," he added.
Kazmi, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, is known for directing and producing independent films that often explore themes of identity, conflict and human relationships. Over the years, he has earned recognition on the international festival circuit through films such as Mantostaan, Lihaaf, Lines and The Country of Blind. His latest project, Bombay Stories, was among the Indian films associated with the Cannes season this year.
Bhagat's appearance drew attention for its celebration of Kashmiri identity and traditional attire at a festival often dominated by global luxury fashion. The actor and performer has spent years travelling through villages in Kashmir, performing socially rooted Bhand Pather productions before stepping into cinema and wider artistic collaborations.
The 79th Cannes Film Festival, held in the southern French city of Cannes, has once again brought together filmmakers, actors and artists from across the world. This edition also saw Indian celebs walking on the red carpet and at film events, with several actors choosing traditional textiles and silhouettes for global appearances.
Among the Indians who grabbed eyeballs this edition was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a longtime Cannes regular, who chose a custom couture cobalt blue gown. Actor Indira Dhar also represented India at festival events alongside several emerging and established faces from the showbiz industry.
Indian fashion remained one of the highlights at Cannes this year, with celebrities embracing sarees, handcrafted jewellery and traditional Indian aesthetics on the global stage. Actors including Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi, and Aditi Rao Hydari also drew attention for highlighting Indian wear in their festival looks, while discussions around traditional jewellery, such as the nath, also found space in Cannes fashion conversations led by stars like Alia Bhatt.
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