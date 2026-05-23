ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2026: Kashmiri Folk Artist Bilal Bhagat Brings Bhand Pather Tradition To Film Festival's Red Carpet

Srinagar: Kashmiri artist and theatre performer Bilal Bhagat brought the spirit of Kashmir to the French Riviera as he walked the red carpet at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival wearing a traditional Kashmiri pheran and karakul cap.

Bhagat, known for performing Bhand Pather, Kashmir's centuries-old folk street theatre tradition, shared photographs from Cannes on social media while underlining his journey from village performances in Kashmir to one of the world's most celebrated film festivals.

"Walked the Cannes red carpet in my traditional Kashmiri pheran and karakul, feeling incredibly proud to wear my roots," said Bhagat, who is currently in France.

Kashmiri Folk Artist Bilal Bhagat (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Bhagat, a resident of Srinagar, played the role of Constable Shinde in Bombay Stories, directed by filmmaker Rahhat Shah Kazmi. "From performing Bhand Pather in small village squares to Cannes, this journey has been about stories, sweat and belief. Immense thanks to the director, producers, cast and crew of Bombay Stories, and to my teachers, gharana, family and friends for always lifting me," he added.