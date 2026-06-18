ETV Bharat / entertainment

Batt Koch: Two Rookies And A Veteran Map A Lost Home In Kashmir

Batt Koch by Ankit Wali and Siddarth Koul captures the heartbreak of a home you can never go back to ( Photo: Film poster )

To play the lead, they needed someone who could carry the weight of a generation that had experienced cultural bereavement. With zero hope they cold-messaged MK Raina on WhatsApp.

Siddarth and Ankit met at a hostel in Mumbai in 2018. They started by writing a play in Kashmiri and staging it in Bandra. When the audience embraced it, they gained the confidence to make a feature film.

The idea sparked during the pandemic lockdown when Siddarth watched Shoojit Sircar's Piku. He saw how Amitabh Bachchan's character remained deeply connected to his old house in Kolkata despite having built a good life in Delhi. It made him think of his own grandfather and the home his family had to leave behind.

"The story is very personal to us," Siddarth says. "We have been listening to these incidents since childhood and wanted to reflect the stories of Kashmiri Pandits and passed-on memories through our filmmaking."

The 73-minute film is set in Jammu. The story follows a Kashmiri Pandit family navigating the complexities of modern life while caring for their patriarch, who struggles with a memory condition. Following the passing of his beloved wife, the grandfather is consumed by emotional emptiness. In his subconscious, Kashmir becomes inseparable from the memory of his late wife, who died with an unfulfilled wish to visit the Valley one last time.

Batt Koch refers to a lane where Kashmiri Pandits once lived. Siddarth got the title directly from his grandfather, a former postmaster in the Valley. The filmmakers say, their aim was to make a film which talks about the very human need to return home than about politics or tragedy.

Eventually, a contact helped them reach a cabinet minister, who stepped in and directed the CBFC to add Kashmiri along with 22 other regional languages to the list. It was the first major victory for Siddarth and Ankit.

When Siddarth and Ankit registered their film on the government portal for certification, they noticed that the main language section had no option for Kashmiri. They were shocked and emailed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). But no one replied.

The first-time filmmakers found much needed support in theatre veteran MK Raina. The trio who come together to tell a story about the homeland they left behind believes that the connection to land and identity becomes even more fragile when your mother tongue is no longer the language your ancestors spoke.

It is this longing for home that lies at the heart of Batt Koch (The Lost Lane), a Kashmiri-language indie film by debutant filmmakers Ankit Wali and Siddarth Koul. Screened at the recently concluded New York Indian Film Festival, the film is less about politics and more about sense of belonging.

You can build a new life anywhere. Buy a new house. Immerse yourself in new routines in a different city and even try to build a social circle around you. Yet, the heart remains anchored to the soil of your roots. Spring makes you think of familiar blooms. Even the smell of geeli mitti doesn't hit the same. You miss a favourite eatery you grew up visiting.

"ધરતીનો છેડો ઘર (Dhartino Chedo Ghar)", a proverb in Gujarati, means "land's end is home." But for those who have been displaced, home is more than a place made of bricks and mortar.

"We messaged him saying we were youngsters planning to make a film in Kashmiri," Siddarth recalls. "He instantly replied and asked for a Zoom meeting."

Raina, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, agreed almost immediately, refusing to let their lack of funding stand in the way. He had his own reasons for saying yes. He had been deeply involved with the cultural landscape of Kashmir for decades, working there through the worst years of militancy.

"So far, whatever has been done on Kashmir in films made in Mumbai is a story of an outsider looking in," Raina explains. "There is no clue of the actual texture of Kashmiri life. Here was a script written in all humility. It was a genuine and realistic slice of Kashmiri life."

One particular scene in the script captivated Raina completely. It was the final sequence, where his character, an old postman, walks through a valley of abandoned, broken houses and drops blank letters into their slots.

Talking excitedly about the scene, Raina says, "My character in the film is collecting these addresses from obituary columns in the newspaper. He knows these people... these places... because he used to deliver mail there. When he drops a letter at his own old house, he touches the window and says, 'You too have grown old.' That scene for me was moving poetry about longing."

Needless to say, filming these moments brought raw emotions to the set. The cast included several members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who had lived through the migration.

MK Raina with Kusum Dhar in a still from Batt Koch (Photo: Special arrangement)

Raina aside, the film also features artist, writer, and social activist Kusum Dhar in a pivotal role. It is a treat to watch Dhar and Raina share the screen as a couple who have lived, loved, and survived together through migration and loss. Kusum Tikoo, Anil Koul Chingari, and Sakshi Bhat also feature in important roles. Interestingly, the grandchild, Nitin, who plays a character of the same name, is a non-actor and Ankit's cousin. The filmmakers decided to experiment by casting him, and the gamble paid off.

"The difficult part was bringing back that mood," Ankit says. "They had pushed that trauma to the back of their minds. When we reached Kashmir to shoot, they started reliving those good, bad, and ugly memories. Many times, they just broke down and started crying on set." Raina adds, "When we know that there is something that can inflict pain and agony, something we have buried in the past, we tend to avoid discussing it or recalling those memories."

For Ankit, 26, the shoot was the first time he had ever set foot in Kashmir.

"My emotions were mixed," he shares. "I was happy, I was sad. I couldn't balance them. I wanted to cry, but inside I felt like I was back home. But there was no home there. It was all broken."

A still from Batt Koch (Photo: Special arrangement)

The film also captures the sad reality of how elder people are slowly becoming invisible in busy urban households. In one poignant scene, Raina's character repeatedly asks his preoccupied son to recharge his phone. But when he realises he is neither heard nor seen, he withdraws into silence. It is in nuances and moments like these that the story of Batt Koch truly comes alive.

Unlike mainstream cinema, which often views Kashmir through extreme political lenses, Batt Koch stays close to human vulnerability. In one scene, the film gently suggests that individuals can be wrong, but a religion itself is not.

"Our main focus was to show human emotion," Siddarth says. "It's our opinion that no religion can ever be wrong. A person can be wrong. Religion can't. That's what we've tried to show in the film."

Though the debutant filmmakers and the veteran actor belong to different generations, the threat of an identity crisis resonates with all of them.

"If a person calls himself Kashmiri but does not know the language, culture, or festivals, then it is sad," Ankit observes. "With time, the culture might vanish into the pages of history books. We want to use cinema to keep it alive."

Raina views the uprooting of Kashmiri Pandits as a profound historical trauma. He says the true Kashmir is not merely a landscape of snow-capped mountains, majestic chinar trees, and lakes. It is a centuries-old culture. "Something that is intangible asset," the veteran says.

A still from the sets of Batt Koch (Photo: Special arrangement)

Raina still visits Kashmir frequently for theatre work, though he no longer has a house there and stays in budget hotels. Years ago, he took his son to see his ancestral home in Sheetal Nath, a well-known neighbourhood near Regal Chowk in Srinagar.

"The house had been bought by a young Muslim man who works in a bank," Raina shares. "He welcomed us in, offered food, and made me promise to come back. He said, 'It is your house.' It was very kind of him. But I know it can never be my home again."

MK Raina in a still from Batt Koch (Photo: Special arrangement)

Siddarth and Ankit end on a hopeful note.

"As filmmakers, we want to convey that if you belong to that land, you should have your address in Kashmir. Don't go as a tourist."

While shooting Batt Koch, Ankit and Siddarth made a promise to each other.

"We have promised each other that we will buy land there. We will buy land where our home once stood," Siddarth concludes.