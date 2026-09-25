ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Kashmir Has Won': Shamim Meraj On Real Kashmir Football Club's International Emmy Nomination

The real-life story began in the aftermath of the September 2014 floods, when large parts of the Valley were submerged and thousands of families were displaced. Shamim and businessman Sandeep Chattoo saw young people in flood-affected areas and decided to put footballs in their hands. They distributed 100 footballs among local youngsters. That modest initiative eventually grew into Real Kashmir Football Club.

The SonyLIV series has been nominated in the Drama Series category at the 54th International Emmy Awards. The nomination was announced Wednesday, September 23. It places the Kashmir-based drama alongside the British series A Thousand Blows, France's Careme and Argentina's Menem. The nomination gives international recognition to a story inspired by the creation of Real Kashmir FC, a club that emerged from a grassroots initiative after the devastating floods that hit Kashmir in 2014.

Shamim also revealed that he had been listening repeatedly to the series soundtrack in the days before the nomination, describing it as a possible sign of what was to come. "Incidentally, over the last few days I had been, for some reason, listening to the soundtrack on repeat mode. Maybe the intuition had kicked in... hope it goes all the way," he said.

"Real Kashmir Football Club being shortlisted for Emmys! Just by being in that list means that we have already won! Kashmir has won," Shamim, founder and former co-owner of Real Kashmir FC, said in a statement shared after the nomination was announced.

Srinagar: For Shamim Meraj, the International Emmy nomination for 'Real Kashmir Football Club' (RKFC) is about more than an award. It is a moment in which a story that began on football grounds in Kashmir has reached an international audience.

The club was founded in Srinagar in 2016. It later became known by its nickname, the Snow Leopards, and made history by earning promotion to the I-League after an unbeaten campaign in the 2017-18 I-League 2nd Division. The achievement made Real Kashmir the first club from Jammu and Kashmir to reach India's top-tier I-League.

The journey was not built on conventional sporting infrastructure. Several players had jobs as mechanics, shopkeepers and labourers while training as footballers. Funding remained a persistent challenge. Shamim himself has previously spoken about mortgaging his wife's jewellery to help keep the club going. The club subsequently developed a youth programme and won the IFA Shield in 2020 and 2022. Its rise also helped create a pathway for young footballers from the region.

A football story becomes a television drama

Real Kashmir Football Club fictionalises the journey through two central characters, journalist Sohail and businessman Shishir, who join forces to build a professional football team in Kashmir. Manav Kaul plays Shishir, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays Sohail. The series premiered on SonyLIV on December 9, 2025. It was directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar and written by Mathai, Simaab Hashmi, Umang Vyas, Dhruv Narang and Danish Renzu. The cast also includes Abhishant Rana.

Kaul welcomed the Emmy recognition, writing on Instagram, "Huge congratulations to Team RKFC." Before the series was released, Kaul described the project as a story of the human spirit and football. He said the story had particular meaning for him as a Kashmiri and described it as being about resilience, dreams and the belief that change is possible. Ayyub similarly described the story as a celebration of friendship, faith and conviction, saying the men at its centre built more than a football club.

The show has been described by its makers as a fictionalised adaptation of the real club's early journey. Director and showrunner Mahesh Mathai said after the Emmy nomination that the true story of the club could provide material for a second season. The story of Real Kashmir FC is also closely linked to the late Sandeep Chattoo, the businessman who co-founded the club with Shamim. Chattoo died in Gurugram after suffering a heart attack in December 2023, aged 57. He was survived by his mother, wife and two children.

His role in building the club remains part of the history behind the Emmy-nominated series. Mathai has identified Chattoo and Meraj as the real-life figures who inspired the fictional characters at the centre of the show. For Shamim, the Emmy nomination therefore represents a journey that began with a football initiative in post-flood Kashmir and eventually became a story told on an international screen. The club's on-field journey has continued alongside the growing attention around the series.

In the 2025-26 I-League, Real Kashmir finished the league phase in eighth place out of 10 teams, with eight points from nine matches in the table recorded after the season. The club's campaign included notable wins late in the season, including a 6-2 victory over Gokulam Kerala and a 2-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan. It also defeated Aizawl 2-1 away from home. The current league table available for the completed 2025-26 season lists Real Kashmir eighth with eight points, ahead of Gokulam Kerala on goal difference and above Namdhari. For Shamim, the nomination itself is already a form of recognition. "Just by being in that list means that we have already won," he said.