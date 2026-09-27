ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja After Komal Rani Swarnkar's Attack: 'Will Always Stand By You'

Hyderabad: Actress Kashmera Shah has come out in support of her aunt-in-law Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Sunita, Govinda and actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Kashmera's statement came a day after Komal made strong allegations against Sunita and questioned her conduct towards Govinda.

The controversy has been growing since Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja. Their appearance added to the ongoing speculation about their alleged relationship. Sunita had earlier spoken publicly about the strain in her marriage and called for women and Gen-Z to support her.

Komal later reacted to Sunita's remarks through an Instagram Story. Without naming Govinda's wife directly, she accused her of trying to harm the actor for years and questioned why someone would publicly display their marital problems. Now, Kashmera has responded to this on Instagram. While she too did not name Komal, her message appeared to address the allegations about Sunita's relationship with Govinda.

"Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total, not 'one co-star' of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married," Kashmera wrote, referring to her husband Krushna Abhishek. She questioned how a person could know such personal details about a co-worker's marriage. "I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co-worker knows such intimate details," she added.

Kashmera then spoke about the criticism women can face when they try to protect their families. She said she knows she is a strong woman and described herself as someone who married into a family of strong women. "We are often called RUDE OBNOXIOUS DOMINATING FOCUSSED SELFISH just because we look out for our families but this is the first time we are called 'murderers'," she wrote. Kashmera also directly expressed her support for Sunita, saying, "I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you."

This is not the first time Kashmera has spoken in Sunita's support. Last week, she shared a cryptic post criticising people for glorifying an alleged "mystery woman" and men who leave their wives for younger women. Sunita and Govinda have been married since 1987. Reports of trouble in their marriage have surfaced several times over the years. Sunita has also spoken about alleged affairs involving Govinda, while the actor has reacted strongly to some of her public comments.