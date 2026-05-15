Karuppu X Review: From 'Mass Entertainer' To 'Weak Second Half' - Here's What Netizens Feel About Suriya's Film
Suriya and Trisha's Karuppu opened to strong reactions online, with fans praising the action, emotions, and Suriya's performance despite mixed second-half reviews.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a one-day delay caused by last-minute financial issues, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited film Karuppu was finally released in theatres on Friday, May 15. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film opened to packed shows and huge excitement among fans. Soon after the first-day-first-show screenings ended, social media platform X was flooded with reactions from moviegoers praising the action drama.
Going by the early response, Karuppu has impressed many fans with its mix of action, emotions, comedy, and mass moments. Several viewers especially praised Suriya’s screen presence and performance in the film.
One fan wrote, “#Karuppu is a sure shot blast. @RJ_Balaji, you truly deserve this success, sir. @SaiAbhyankkar’s isai is a morattu elavation, @dop_gkvishnu camera work was fire, Finally our singam @Suriya_offl sir back with a banger! Wishing the entire team a mega blockbuster success.”
#Karuppu is a sure shot blast🔥🔥🔥@RJ_Balaji you truly deserve this success sir,@SaiAbhyankkar ’s isai is a morattu elavation,@dop_gkvishnu ’ camera work was fire,— Saro Saravanan (@director_saro) May 15, 2026
Finally our singam @Suriya_offl sir back with a banger!
Wishing the entire team for a mega blockbuster success. pic.twitter.com/vDRNw5yPZP
Another viewer was all praise for Suriya’s acting in the climax and wrote, “Climax Suriya's acting was Top Notch. He portrayed Karupanasamy with his eyes and Body Language. #Suriya #Karuppu.”
Climax Suriya Acting was Top Notch.— Deepak Kaliamurthy (@Dheeptweet) May 15, 2026
He portrayed Karupanasamy with his eyes and Body Language.#Suriya#Karuppu pic.twitter.com/bG9sOG6pOM
Many fans called the film a complete commercial entertainer. A tweet read, “#Veerabhadrudu Good movie. Proper commercial movie with emotions+action+comedy. Had some flaws, but no boring scenes and best summer entertainer for families. #Karuppu.”
#veerabhadrudu Good movie 👍🏿— silva సిల్వ (@silverstar003) May 15, 2026
Proper commercial movie with emotions+action+comedy.
Had some flaws but No boring scenes and best summer entertainer for the families.#Karuppu
However, not all reactions were completely positive. Some viewers felt the second half could have been better. One user shared, “Very good first half followed by weak second half with a few good moments in between and a satisfying climax. 3/5 SAI ABHYANKAR SAVIOUR.”
Very good first half followed by weak second half with few good moments in between and a satisfying climax— jay. (@jayanthszn) May 15, 2026
3/5 SAI ABHYANKAR SAVIOUR 🔥#Karuppu #Veerabadrudu https://t.co/5PLPxyPJoQ pic.twitter.com/a8UGg4tiMp
Another netizen wrote, “#Karuppu. Suriya shines, but the writing doesn't. After an average start, the film dips in the second half due to a weak villain and a screenplay that lacks the necessary grip.”
#Karuppu— Atkinson (@Starkk02) May 15, 2026
Suriya shines, but the writing doesn't. After an average start, the film dips in the second half due to a weak villain and a screenplay that lacks the necessary grip.
Before its release, Karuppu faced a major hurdle after screenings scheduled for May 14 were cancelled due to financial troubles involving producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. The sudden postponement left many Suriya fans disappointed.
On Friday morning, Suriya shared a special message for fans on social media and thanked them for their patience and support during the difficult situation. Sharing posters of the film, he wrote, “Dear all… Thank you for being with us! #Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu from today!”
In Karuppu, Suriya plays a lawyer who is also skilled in street fighting. Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy in important roles.
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