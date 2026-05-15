ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karuppu X Review: From 'Mass Entertainer' To 'Weak Second Half' - Here's What Netizens Feel About Suriya's Film

Hyderabad: After a one-day delay caused by last-minute financial issues, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited film Karuppu was finally released in theatres on Friday, May 15. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film opened to packed shows and huge excitement among fans. Soon after the first-day-first-show screenings ended, social media platform X was flooded with reactions from moviegoers praising the action drama.

Going by the early response, Karuppu has impressed many fans with its mix of action, emotions, comedy, and mass moments. Several viewers especially praised Suriya’s screen presence and performance in the film.

One fan wrote, “#Karuppu is a sure shot blast. @RJ_Balaji, you truly deserve this success, sir. @SaiAbhyankkar’s isai is a morattu elavation, @dop_gkvishnu camera work was fire, Finally our singam @Suriya_offl sir back with a banger! Wishing the entire team a mega blockbuster success.”

Another viewer was all praise for Suriya’s acting in the climax and wrote, “Climax Suriya's acting was Top Notch. He portrayed Karupanasamy with his eyes and Body Language. #Suriya #Karuppu.”