ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karuppu Trailer And Advance Booking: RJ Balaji Drops Massive Update On Suriya - Trisha's Film Ahead Of Release

Taking to X, RJ Balaji shared an emotional note thanking fans for keeping the excitement alive during what he described as "tough times." Referring to the rumours surrounding a possible delay due to elections, the director assured fans that the film's release plans remain unchanged. He wrote, "Amidst all the political chaos, I thank each and every fan, who kept the interest & hype alive for #Karuppu. Now that it's a happy ending, let's get ready for the trailer in the evening at 7pm. Bookings will open simultaneously. @Suriya_offl sir's Peak Sambavam Loading!"

Hyderabad: As the countdown for Karuppu enters its final days, director RJ Balaji has officially revealed the trailer launch and ticket booking timings for the much-awaited Suriya starrer. The film, which is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2026, has already created massive excitement online, and the latest updates have only added to the hype.

Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with excitement posts from fans eagerly waiting for the trailer launch. According to the official update, trailer releases and advance bookings will begin today in phases across states. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka bookings will open at 7 PM, while Kerala bookings are scheduled for 9 PM.

The makers also shared a fiery promotional message online that read, "The update you'll have been waiting for… Phones ready… brightness up… Watch #KaruppuTrailer at 7:00PM & Grab your seats at 9:00PM." Meanwhile, massive hoardings and promotional banners for Karuppu have reportedly taken over several cities, adding to the buzz surrounding the film. Fans have especially been praising Suriya's intense lawyer look from the latest posters.

Earlier, the teaser showcased the actor in powerful action sequences choreographed by stunt duo Anbariv while also hinting at courtroom drama elements. Suriya appears to play a fierce lawyer who is equally dangerous in street fights, giving fans a blend of action, drama and mass moments. Adding to the excitement is Trisha Krishnan's role in the film. The actress plays a lawyer named Preethi, and her character introduction video recently received a strong response online.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is described as an action-drama-thriller and stars Suriya as Saravanan. Apart from Tamil, the film will also release in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu and in Kannada. The cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy. Music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.