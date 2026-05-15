Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Here's How Suriya-Trisha's Film Performed Amid Release Chaos
Suriya's Karuppu opened amid delays and cancelled shows, backed by decent Tamil pre-sales and encouraging audience response.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 15, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Suriya's much-awaited action drama Karuppu was originally supposed to release on May 14 with special 9 AM fan shows in Tamil Nadu. However, unresolved dues reportedly linked to distributors created a last-minute crisis, forcing several morning and afternoon shows to be cancelled across many centres. Despite the chaos surrounding its release, Karuppu still managed to post a decent opening at the box office, mainly because of strong advance bookings in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states.
Fans of Suriya continued to support the film even after the postponement announcement, helping the movie maintain solid pre-sales numbers. According to trade reports, Karuppu earned around Rs 4.55 crore gross in final day 1 advance bookings across India before the release disruption affected collections.
Dear all…— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) May 15, 2026
Thank you for being with us! 🙏🏽#Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu from today!@RJ_Balaji @trishtrashers @dop_gkvishnu @SaiAbhyankkar @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic @thinkmusicindia pic.twitter.com/iXxw5V8FiH
Tamil Nadu led the bookings with approximately Rs 1.85 crore gross, followed by Rs 1.22 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kerala contributed around Rs 71 lakh, Karnataka added nearly Rs 69 lakh, while the rest of India accounted for around Rs 8 lakh. The overall estimated opening potential with blocked seats was projected at around Rs 11 crore-plus before the release delay impacted screenings.
#Karuppu First half: A Full commercial package of Action and Emotions✨— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) May 15, 2026
- #Suriya's screen presence and that Karuppasamy makeover was🥵
- #RJBalaji delivered it with the Interesting screenplay without any flaws👏
- Opening Fight & Interval peaked with SaiAbhyankkar's bang on… pic.twitter.com/mDOSQmKIO1
On BookMyShow alone, the film reportedly crossed 119K ticket sales ahead of release, showing strong excitement among fans. However, the cancellation of early morning shows significantly affected the film's opening momentum. Trade analysts initially expected Karuppu to challenge Parasakthi for one of the biggest Kollywood openings of 2026. But with refunds issued for cancelled screenings and many centres starting shows only later in the day, the film's day 1 collection took a noticeable hit.
#Karuppu Veri Maxxxx interval ⛓️❤️🔥❤️🔥— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) May 15, 2026
Absolutely theatrical madness from Karuppasamy Suriya😎
GOD MODE BEGINS !! pic.twitter.com/BWG5zd3OtR
The film registered nearly 19.6 percent occupancy with a limited number of housefull shows across 481 cities and 1,235 screenings on its opening day. While these numbers are lower than pre-release expectations, the film still managed to hold steady considering the difficult circumstances.
Karupppaaaaaaaa 🔥🔥✴️🥹🥹🥹💥💥💥💥💥.. #Karuppu— 𝓑𝓪𝓵𝓪 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓲𝔂𝓪 ❤️🔥(𝘽+𝙑𝙚) (@_peacemaker07_) May 15, 2026
pic.twitter.com/xiuHAtmTkM
The positive sign for the makers is the early audience response. Social media reactions after evening shows have been largely encouraging, with viewers praising Suriya's screen presence, RJ Balaji's direction and the emotional-commercial mix of the film. Trisha's pairing with Suriya after many years has also received appreciation from fans.
Now, all eyes are on the weekend performance. The film has already registered around Rs 3.39 crore gross in advance bookings for Saturday shows, indicating that audience interest remains strong despite the rough start. If positive word-of-mouth continues to grow, Karuppu could witness a healthy jump over Saturday and Sunday and recover from its disrupted opening day.