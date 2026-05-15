ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Here's How Suriya-Trisha's Film Performed Amid Release Chaos

Hyderabad: Suriya's much-awaited action drama Karuppu was originally supposed to release on May 14 with special 9 AM fan shows in Tamil Nadu. However, unresolved dues reportedly linked to distributors created a last-minute crisis, forcing several morning and afternoon shows to be cancelled across many centres. Despite the chaos surrounding its release, Karuppu still managed to post a decent opening at the box office, mainly because of strong advance bookings in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states.

Fans of Suriya continued to support the film even after the postponement announcement, helping the movie maintain solid pre-sales numbers. According to trade reports, Karuppu earned around Rs 4.55 crore gross in final day 1 advance bookings across India before the release disruption affected collections.

Tamil Nadu led the bookings with approximately Rs 1.85 crore gross, followed by Rs 1.22 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kerala contributed around Rs 71 lakh, Karnataka added nearly Rs 69 lakh, while the rest of India accounted for around Rs 8 lakh. The overall estimated opening potential with blocked seats was projected at around Rs 11 crore-plus before the release delay impacted screenings.