ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Here's How Suriya-Trisha's Film Performed Amid Release Chaos

Suriya's Karuppu opened amid delays and cancelled shows, backed by decent Tamil pre-sales and encouraging audience response.

Karuppu Day 1 Box Office
Karuppu Day 1 Box Office (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 15, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Suriya's much-awaited action drama Karuppu was originally supposed to release on May 14 with special 9 AM fan shows in Tamil Nadu. However, unresolved dues reportedly linked to distributors created a last-minute crisis, forcing several morning and afternoon shows to be cancelled across many centres. Despite the chaos surrounding its release, Karuppu still managed to post a decent opening at the box office, mainly because of strong advance bookings in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states.

Fans of Suriya continued to support the film even after the postponement announcement, helping the movie maintain solid pre-sales numbers. According to trade reports, Karuppu earned around Rs 4.55 crore gross in final day 1 advance bookings across India before the release disruption affected collections.

Tamil Nadu led the bookings with approximately Rs 1.85 crore gross, followed by Rs 1.22 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kerala contributed around Rs 71 lakh, Karnataka added nearly Rs 69 lakh, while the rest of India accounted for around Rs 8 lakh. The overall estimated opening potential with blocked seats was projected at around Rs 11 crore-plus before the release delay impacted screenings.

On BookMyShow alone, the film reportedly crossed 119K ticket sales ahead of release, showing strong excitement among fans. However, the cancellation of early morning shows significantly affected the film's opening momentum. Trade analysts initially expected Karuppu to challenge Parasakthi for one of the biggest Kollywood openings of 2026. But with refunds issued for cancelled screenings and many centres starting shows only later in the day, the film's day 1 collection took a noticeable hit.

The film registered nearly 19.6 percent occupancy with a limited number of housefull shows across 481 cities and 1,235 screenings on its opening day. While these numbers are lower than pre-release expectations, the film still managed to hold steady considering the difficult circumstances.

The positive sign for the makers is the early audience response. Social media reactions after evening shows have been largely encouraging, with viewers praising Suriya's screen presence, RJ Balaji's direction and the emotional-commercial mix of the film. Trisha's pairing with Suriya after many years has also received appreciation from fans.

Now, all eyes are on the weekend performance. The film has already registered around Rs 3.39 crore gross in advance bookings for Saturday shows, indicating that audience interest remains strong despite the rough start. If positive word-of-mouth continues to grow, Karuppu could witness a healthy jump over Saturday and Sunday and recover from its disrupted opening day.

Read More

  1. Why Suriya-Trisha Starrer Karuppu's Early Morning Shows Were Cancelled Despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Approval
  2. Karuppu: Advance Booking, U/A Certificate, Plot & Everything To Know About Suriya-Trisha Starrer
  3. Internet Divided After Thalapathy Vijay Arrives With Trisha Krishnan At Wedding Reception - Watch Viral Video

TAGGED:

SURIYA TRISHA FILM KARUPPU
KARUPPU ADVANCE BOOKING REPORT
KARUPPU BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
KARUPPU RELEASE DATE
KARUPPU DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.