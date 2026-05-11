ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karuppu: Advance Booking, U/A Certificate, Plot & Everything To Know About Suriya-Trisha Starrer

Hyderabad: The excitement around Karuppu is growing rapidly as the film gears up for its theatrical release on May 14, 2026. Starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, the Tamil action-fantasy drama has already created strong buzz among fans with its trailer, advance booking response, and storyline. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after nearly two decades.

Karuppu Advance Booking

Advance bookings for Karuppu opened on May 10 at 7 PM IST across India and overseas markets. Within just a few hours, the film witnessed a massive response, especially in Tamil Nadu. According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 1.61 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the biggest market for the film so far, with fans rushing to book tickets soon after bookings went live. Overseas pre-sales are also said to be performing well, and industry experts believe the numbers may rise sharply in the final days before release.

The strong advance booking response has become even more important for Suriya, as his previous releases, Kanguva and Retro, did not meet expectations at the box office.

Karuppu U/A Certification Confirmed