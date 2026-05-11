Karuppu: Advance Booking, U/A Certificate, Plot & Everything To Know About Suriya-Trisha Starrer
Karuppu gears up for release with strong advance bookings, a U/A certificate, supernatural action, and the much-awaited reunion of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The excitement around Karuppu is growing rapidly as the film gears up for its theatrical release on May 14, 2026. Starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, the Tamil action-fantasy drama has already created strong buzz among fans with its trailer, advance booking response, and storyline. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after nearly two decades.
Karuppu Advance Booking
Advance bookings for Karuppu opened on May 10 at 7 PM IST across India and overseas markets. Within just a few hours, the film witnessed a massive response, especially in Tamil Nadu. According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 1.61 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats.
Tamil Nadu has emerged as the biggest market for the film so far, with fans rushing to book tickets soon after bookings went live. Overseas pre-sales are also said to be performing well, and industry experts believe the numbers may rise sharply in the final days before release.
The strong advance booking response has become even more important for Suriya, as his previous releases, Kanguva and Retro, did not meet expectations at the box office.
Karuppu U/A Certification Confirmed
Ahead of release, Karuppu has officially received a U/A certificate from the censor board. This means viewers above 13 years can watch the film with parental guidance.
Karuppu Plot
Karuppu is described as an action-fantasy thriller mixed with village folklore and social drama. Suriya plays Saravanan, a fearless lawyer who fights against corruption and injustice. However, the character also appears to possess supernatural powers connected to the village deity Karuppusamy.
The trailer hinted at a mass-packed entertainer filled with action sequences, emotional moments, powerful dialogues, and supernatural elements. It also showcased Trisha in a strong lawyer role, while RJ Balaji surprised audiences by appearing in a negative role.
Speaking about the film earlier, RJ Balaji said the story imagines a superhero-like figure arriving during difficult times to fight evil and restore hope among people.
Karuppu Cast And Crew
Along with Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Indrans, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Swasika in important roles. Karuppu is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while cinematography is handled by G. K. Vishnu.
Interestingly, the film was initially planned for a 2025 release but got delayed due to post-production work and election schedules. The Telugu dubbed version of the movie will release under the title Veerabhadrudu.