ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Surprise Is A Monster Thriller Kaaliya With Karan Johar; Check Release Date

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan has an exciting new project lined up, and this time, the actor is stepping into the world of monster thrillers. On the occasion of his birthday on November 22, Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios announced their upcoming film, Kaaliya, starring Kartik in the lead role. The makers also unveiled the film's first glimpse and confirmed its worldwide theatrical release date as May 5, 2028.

Rooted in Indian mythology and folklore, Kaaliya promises to bring a fresh take on the monster-thriller genre in Hindi cinema. The announcement has already created curiosity among movie buffs, particularly because of its unusual subject and the intriguing visuals featured in the initial glimpse. Sharing the announcement video, the makers wrote, "Shri Krishna sent it away...We humans brought it back. Dharma Productions & Dopamine Studios present...KAALIYA...Starring Kartik Aaryan...IN CINEMAS 5 MAY 2028...A Dharma Productions worldwide release."

The glimpse opens with a mother narrating the story of a monster named Kaaliya to her young son. The eerie night-time visuals, combined with an intense background score and mysterious audio, build an unsettling atmosphere. The reference to Lord Krishna and the line about humans bringing the creature back hint at a mythological connection, while leaving several questions unanswered about the monster and its return.

The film is directed by Sandeep Modi, who is known for his work on acclaimed web series such as The Night Manager and Aarya. With Kaaliya, the filmmaker will make his Hindi theatrical debut. His previous work on the OTT platform has earned attention, and the upcoming project will see him explore a different storytelling space on the big screen. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik Aaryan. Dharma Productions will also handle the film's worldwide theatrical release.

Kaaliya Marks Another Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar Collaboration

Interestingly, Kaaliya marks another collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar. The two are also associated with Naagzilla, an upcoming fantasy entertainer that draws inspiration from Indian folklore. The film features Kartik as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag, and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, with Gautam Mehra serving as the writer. Apart from Naagzilla and Kaaliya, Kartik had also collaborated with Dharma Productions on the romantic entertainer Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Ananya Panday.