'Seeing My Kiki As A Bride': Kartik Aaryan Turns Emotional As Sister Kritika Ties The Knot - Pics Inside
Kartik Aaryan becomes emotional at his sister Kritika's wedding. He shares heartfelt memories and blessings for her new journey.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 6, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned emotional as his sister, Kritika, officially tied the knot. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony, and expressed how moved he was to see his younger sister as a bride.
In one of the pictures from the ceremony, Kartik is seen walking alongside his sister, who is dressed in a pastel lehenga. Kartik, donning an off-white traditional outfit, is holding up a canopy along with a few others as they escort the bride during the wedding procession.
Sharing the photos, Kartik wrote, "There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment !! Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength."
The actor expressed pride in his sister and mentioned that no matter how much time passes, she will always remain his 'little sister'. He wrote, "I'm proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we've shared. And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side. You may be starting a new chapter, but you'll always be my little sister- the heartbeat of our family."
Kartik shared his joy over his sister finding a 'rare, once-in-a-lifetime love' in today's world. He added, "Nothing makes me happier than knowing you found that rare, once-in-a-lifetime love with someone as pure and caring as Tej. May this new journey give you everything you once only dreamed of, little one."
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film stars Kartik alongside Ananya Panday, with Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on December 25.
READ MORE
- Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Pushed To 2026; Anurag Basu Responds To Claims Of Saiyaara Impact
- Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser: Kartik And Ananya Explore Opposing Love Beliefs In New-Age Rom-Com
- 'So Blessed': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Thanks Raj Nidimoru's Sister For Heartfelt Welcome Into The Family