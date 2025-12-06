ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Seeing My Kiki As A Bride': Kartik Aaryan Turns Emotional As Sister Kritika Ties The Knot - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned emotional as his sister, Kritika, officially tied the knot. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony, and expressed how moved he was to see his younger sister as a bride.

In one of the pictures from the ceremony, Kartik is seen walking alongside his sister, who is dressed in a pastel lehenga. Kartik, donning an off-white traditional outfit, is holding up a canopy along with a few others as they escort the bride during the wedding procession.

Sharing the photos, Kartik wrote, "There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment !! Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength."