ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Romantic Musical Delayed By Over A Year, New Release Date Announced

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Romantic Musical Delayed By Over A Year, New Release Date Announced ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s upcoming romantic musical, directed by Anurag Basu, has been delayed once again. The makers announced on Thursday, October 15, that the untitled film will now release in theatres on April 30, 2027. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in December 2025.

The announcement has also raised curiosity among fans, as the makers are yet to reveal the film’s title. Sharing a picture of Kartik and Sreeleela from the sets on social media, the production team confirmed the new release date. The same picture was used when the project was first introduced.

The makers wrote, “A new story which will stay in your heart is ready to unfold on the big screen. Starring #KartikAaryan & #Sreeleela, ‘Untitled’ film helmed by #AnuragBasu, produced by #BhushanKumar. In cinemas on 30th April 2027. #TSeries.” Following the announcement, several fans expressed relief at finally getting a release date. Others asked the makers to reveal the film’s title. A fan wrote, “Finally!!!” Another commented, “Kab ayega yei movie?” The upcoming film marks the first time Kartik and Sreeleela will share the screen. Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the romantic musical will be directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam. The project was announced in February 2025 through a promotional video featuring the two lead actors. In the first look, Kartik appeared to be playing a singer, while glimpses of his character’s relationship with Sreeleela were also shown. The film will also mark Sreeleela’s debut in Hindi cinema.