ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Roped In For Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor? Here's What We Know

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan may be gearing up for another film inspired by a real-life military operation. The actor has reportedly been roped in to play the lead role in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming project, Operation Sindoor. The film was announced earlier this year by Agnihotri and producer Bhushan Kumar. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm Kartik's casting.

According to a newswire, Kartik will headline the film, which is based on India's military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. The development comes as the actor continues to explore projects that take him beyond his familiar romantic and comedy roles.

What Is Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor About? Operation Sindoor will focus on the Indian military campaign launched on May 7, 2025, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of civilians, including tourists. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Agnihotri announced the project in March this year in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar. The film is based on Lieutenant General K. J. S. 'Tiny' Dhillon's book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. Announcing the project, the filmmaker said the story would examine an important moment in the subcontinent's security history. He also highlighted the research being undertaken for the film in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces. The project will be backed by Kumar's T-Series and Agnihotri's I Am Buddha Productions. If Kartik's casting is confirmed, the film will mark his first collaboration with the filmmaker, known for The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files.