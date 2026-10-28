Kartik Aaryan Roped In For Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor? Here's What We Know
Kartik Aaryan is reportedly set to headline Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor, a film inspired by India's military campaign following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan may be gearing up for another film inspired by a real-life military operation. The actor has reportedly been roped in to play the lead role in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming project, Operation Sindoor. The film was announced earlier this year by Agnihotri and producer Bhushan Kumar. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm Kartik's casting.
According to a newswire, Kartik will headline the film, which is based on India's military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. The development comes as the actor continues to explore projects that take him beyond his familiar romantic and comedy roles.
Bhushan Kumar and I have joined forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality… not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema. @TSeries @i_ambuddha #BhushanKumar @vivekagnihotri #PallaviJoshi @TinyDhillon— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 26, 2026
What Is Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor About?
Operation Sindoor will focus on the Indian military campaign launched on May 7, 2025, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of civilians, including tourists. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Agnihotri announced the project in March this year in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar. The film is based on Lieutenant General K. J. S. 'Tiny' Dhillon's book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.
Announcing the project, the filmmaker said the story would examine an important moment in the subcontinent's security history. He also highlighted the research being undertaken for the film in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces. The project will be backed by Kumar's T-Series and Agnihotri's I Am Buddha Productions. If Kartik's casting is confirmed, the film will mark his first collaboration with the filmmaker, known for The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files.
Kartik Aaryan's Military-Themed Film Line-Up
Before moving on to Operation Sindoor, Kartik is expected to complete work on Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin. The film is inspired by India's 2015 evacuation mission, Operation Raahat, and is among the actor's major upcoming projects. Kartik's association with military-themed stories appears to be growing, with Captain India and the reported Operation Sindoor project exploring real-life events involving India's operations. However, the two films are based on different events and historical circumstances.
The actor also has several other projects lined up. His upcoming film Naagzilla is scheduled to release in February 2027, while his next collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Basu is expected to arrive in April 2027. Captain India is slated for an Independence Day weekend release in 2027. An official shooting schedule for Operation Sindoor and further details about its cast are yet to be announced.
Kartik Aaryan's National Award Win
Meanwhile, Kartik recently added a major honour to his career by winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion (2024). The actor celebrated the achievement on social media, reflecting on his journey from Gwalior to the film industry. In his post, Kartik recalled how the small-town boy who once dreamed of becoming an actor had finally achieved a milestone many performers aspire to reach. He also expressed his excitement and nervousness after receiving the recognition.