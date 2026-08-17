ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Launches Dopamine Studios; Teams Up With Kabir Khan For First Production

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has taken a new step in his career by turning producer. The actor has launched his own production house, Dopamine Studios. His first project under the banner is an untitled sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on the inspiring journey of Kashmiri kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam.

Kartik will also act in the film and is set to play the role of a kickboxing coach. His character mentors a young girl from Kashmir and helps her on her journey to becoming a champion. The film takes inspiration from Tajamul Islam’s real-life story and her achievements in kickboxing.

The project marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kabir after their 2024 film Chandu Champion. In the film, Kartik played Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The actor had undergone intense physical training for the role. He has once again trained in kickboxing for Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama to prepare for his character.