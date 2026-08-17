Kartik Aaryan Launches Dopamine Studios; Teams Up With Kabir Khan For First Production
Kartik Aaryan launches Dopamine Studios, with his first production being Kabir Khan's untitled sports drama inspired by kickboxer Tajamul Islam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has taken a new step in his career by turning producer. The actor has launched his own production house, Dopamine Studios. His first project under the banner is an untitled sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on the inspiring journey of Kashmiri kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam.
Kartik will also act in the film and is set to play the role of a kickboxing coach. His character mentors a young girl from Kashmir and helps her on her journey to becoming a champion. The film takes inspiration from Tajamul Islam’s real-life story and her achievements in kickboxing.
The project marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kabir after their 2024 film Chandu Champion. In the film, Kartik played Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The actor had undergone intense physical training for the role. He has once again trained in kickboxing for Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama to prepare for his character.
Kabir Khan begins final schedule
The film has now entered its final stage of production. According to a report by a newswire, Kabir Khan began the final Mumbai schedule on August 11. The team started shooting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office in Fort before moving to Saki Naka for a longer schedule.
Kartik Aaryan is expected to join the shoot after the team moves to the next location. He will reportedly continue filming through August and into early September.
The film will focus on Tajamul Islam’s journey from her early years to becoming a two-time world kickboxing champion. While Kartik plays her coach, more details about his character and the story have not been revealed.
After completing the project, Kartik is expected to move on to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. The horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, is reportedly scheduled to begin production in October.