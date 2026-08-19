ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Hospitalised After Knee Injury On Kabir Khan's Film Set, To Undergo Surgery

The injury happened during the last two days of filming. The production had planned to shoot several major action sequences towards the end of the schedule. Kartik had also undergone intense physical training with action coaches to prepare for the demanding scenes. Following the injury, the actor was taken to Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Mumbai, where he is currently receiving medical care. He is expected to undergo knee surgery within a day and then will need to take a few days off to recover before returning to his professional commitments.

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan has suffered a severe knee injury while shooting for his upcoming sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. The actor was filming an important action sequence when he was injured during the final stretch of the shoot.

The injury comes at a crucial stage for the film. Kartik was close to completing the shoot for the yet-to-be-titled project, which marks his second collaboration with Kabir Khan after Chandu Champion (2024). The upcoming film is a sports drama in which Kartik plays a kickboxing coach who trains a young girl from Kashmir. The story is inspired by the life of young athlete Tajamul Islam. The film has been shot across Mumbai and Kashmir.

The project is also an important one for Kartik as it marks his debut as a film producer. His banner, Dopamine Studios, is co-producing the film with Kabir Khan Films. The actor's previous collaboration with Khan brought him immense recognition for Chandu Champion. Although the 2024 sports biopic did not make a major impact at the box office, Kartik's performance was widely appreciated. He went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor, marking a major milestone in his career.

One of his next commitments is Anurag Basu's yet-untitled romantic film, in which he stars opposite Sreeleela. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, has been shot in different stretches across the country over the past year. Besides Khan's sports drama and Basu's romance, he is associated with projects including Naagzilla and Captain India, directed by Hansal Mehta.