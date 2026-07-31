ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Extends Rs 1 Crore Support For Assam Flood Victims; CM Calls Gesture 'Heartening'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the actor and praised his generous gesture. Sharing his appreciation on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik. Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam." The Chief Minister's Office also acknowledged Kartik's contribution in a separate post, thanking the actor for extending timely support towards the state's ongoing relief measures.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped forward to support flood-hit Assam by donating Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. His contribution comes at a time when several districts in the state continue to battle severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall, with more showers expected over the coming days.

Kartik Aaryan's donation comes after actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap donated Rs 11 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The contribution comes as several parts of Assam continue to face heavy rainfall, with authorities warning of more rain over the next few days. Earlier, Salman Khan also extended support through his NGO, Being Human, which has started a phased relief campaign in Assam. Meanwhile, actors Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar have been encouraging people to contribute by sharing relief resources and spreading awareness on social media.

Assam has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to flooding in several districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, is likely to continue in parts of Assam and neighbouring states until August 1. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has advised residents to remain alert and closely follow official weather updates. An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district, while neighbouring districts in Nagaland, including Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha, are also under orange alert due to weather conditions that may impact adjoining areas of Assam.

The flood situation in the state remains serious. As per the latest update from ASDMA, two more people lost their lives in Sivasagar district due to drowning, taking the flood-related death toll in Assam this year to 80. More than 2.12 lakh people continue to be affected across Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts. Charaideo remains the worst-hit district with nearly 80,000 affected residents, followed by Sivasagar and Jorhat.

Relief operations are being carried out by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, Fire and Emergency Services, along with local civil authorities. The state government has also set up over 100 relief and distribution camps to provide shelter and essential supplies to displaced families.