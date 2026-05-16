Kartavya X Review: Is Saif Ali Khan's Film Worth Your Time? Read These Tweets Before Watching
Is Kartavya worth your weekend watch? X users have a lot to say about Saif Ali Khan's intense cop drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: After delivering cop roles in Sacred Games and Vikram Vedha, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is back in uniform once again with Netflix's latest crime thriller Kartavya. Soon after the film dropped on Netflix, social media platform X was flooded with reactions from viewers, and many fans are praising Saif’s performance as a police officer.
Several viewers appreciated the dark and gripping world created in the film. While opinions on the screenplay remain divided, Saif’s performance has emerged as the biggest highlight for audiences.
One user wrote on X, “Watching #Kartavya and can't get over how amazing #SaifAliKhan is in the role of the family-oriented police officer. Guy does maybe two/three projects every few years & delivers bangers effortlessly. All while looking sharp AF & having sizzling screen presence.”
Watching #Kartavya and can't get over how amazing #SaifAliKhan is in the role of the family oriented police officer. Guy does maybe two/three projects every few years & delivers bangers effortlessly. All while looking sharp AF & having sizzling screen presence♥️— Sangeeta N (@ZiggyZekelman) May 16, 2026
#ManCrushFriday pic.twitter.com/36WztDsYUd
Another review read, “Gritty, earnest crime thriller led by a stellar, nuanced performance from Saif Ali Khan as a morally conflicted cop.”
gritty, earnest crime thriller led by a stellar, nuanced performance from Saif Ali Khan as a morally conflicted cop— Pare$H (@choreNCRaale99) May 15, 2026
#Kartavya #Netflix pic.twitter.com/w33hPtcPdc
Praising the film overall, another user shared, “#Kartavya was quite a good watch. Touched upon a couple of important issues effortlessly. Saif was brilliant, Mishra was superb. Well done. 4/5.”
#Kartavya was quite a good watch. Touched upon couple of important issues effortlessly. Saif was brilliant, Mishra was superb. Well done. 4/5.— PS (@Gaali_Leo) May 15, 2026
One fan also appreciated the film’s production and background score, writing, “Great to see Saif shining bright in #kartavya on @NetflixIndia .... An honest effort. @RedChilliesEnt excellent choice to produce this, and @iamsrk, thankful for your indulgence in a very contemporary subject. Watch it only for #saifalikhan and the background score. Marvellous.”
However, not everyone was impressed with the thriller. Some viewers felt the story became too predictable despite Saif’s strong screen presence.
#Kartavya is a predictable thriller that offers nothing new. While Saif Ali Khan’s performance is the only reason to watch it, his star power isn't enough to save a lazy script. Looks like it got greenlit by @Netflix just because it’s produced by Red Chillies and stars Saif Ali.— roniash (@Roniash) May 15, 2026
A user wrote, “#Kartavya is a predictable thriller that offers nothing new. While Saif Ali Khan’s performance is the only reason to watch it, his star power isn't enough to save a lazy script.”
Another review stated, “Watched #Kartavya, Saif Ali Khan was excellent, but the weak screenplay and Saurabh Dwivedi’s same-expression dialogue delivery dragged it down. Saif deserves a much better script.”
Watched #Kartavya— Farhan (@fnhindustani) May 15, 2026
Saif Ali Khan was excellent, but the weak screenplay and Saurabh Dwivedi’s same-expression dialogue delivery dragged it down. They should hire a good casting director.
Saif deserves a much better script. pic.twitter.com/CqOGBGgZ5M
Directed by Pulkit, Kartavya follows the story of police officer Pawan, played by Saif, who investigates the death of a journalist trying to expose a child abuse racket linked to a powerful spiritual cult. As the case gets deeper, Pawan finds himself trapped between duty, politics, and the safety of his own family. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.
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