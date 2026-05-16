ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartavya X Review: Is Saif Ali Khan's Film Worth Your Time? Read These Tweets Before Watching

Hyderabad: After delivering cop roles in Sacred Games and Vikram Vedha, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is back in uniform once again with Netflix's latest crime thriller Kartavya. Soon after the film dropped on Netflix, social media platform X was flooded with reactions from viewers, and many fans are praising Saif’s performance as a police officer.

Several viewers appreciated the dark and gripping world created in the film. While opinions on the screenplay remain divided, Saif’s performance has emerged as the biggest highlight for audiences.

One user wrote on X, “Watching #Kartavya and can't get over how amazing #SaifAliKhan is in the role of the family-oriented police officer. Guy does maybe two/three projects every few years & delivers bangers effortlessly. All while looking sharp AF & having sizzling screen presence.”

Another review read, “Gritty, earnest crime thriller led by a stellar, nuanced performance from Saif Ali Khan as a morally conflicted cop.”