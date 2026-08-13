ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karnataka High Court Rejects Darshan’s Plea Against Approver Process In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed actor Darshan’s petition challenging a trial court order that denied him an opportunity to oppose applications filed by co-accused seeking pardon in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Justice M Nagaprasanna rejected Darshan’s plea, ruling that a co-accused has no legal right to object when a court is considering whether an accused should be made an approver, also known as a pardon witness.

The High Court said any procedural irregularity could be challenged after the court granted pardon and accepted the accused as an approver. It observed that allowing every co-accused to raise objections at this stage could prevent the process from reaching a conclusion.

"The principles of natural justice do not apply at this stage. An appeal can be filed only after the court accepts the request to become an approver," the court said.

The Bench also referred to the Vinay Kulkarni case, in which the Supreme Court had upheld an order concerning an approver’s testimony.

Darshan’s counsel argued that he had not been given a copy of the application seeking approver status, describing it as a procedural lapse. The defence also alleged that the co-accused had been misled into believing that he would escape punishment by giving evidence against the others. The High Court rejected these arguments.

Accused No. 14, Pradosh, had approached Bengaluru’s 59th City Civil and Sessions Court, saying he was prepared to reveal the complete truth about the murder. He sought pardon and requested that he be treated as an approver.

Lawyers representing Darshan and the other accused sought time to object and present their arguments. On August 10, 2026, the Sessions Court rejected their request, holding that the law did not permit the co-accused to intervene at that stage.