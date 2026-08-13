Karnataka High Court Rejects Darshan’s Plea Against Approver Process In Renukaswamy Murder Case
The High Court said any procedural irregularity could be challenged after the court granted pardon and accepted the accused as an approver.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed actor Darshan’s petition challenging a trial court order that denied him an opportunity to oppose applications filed by co-accused seeking pardon in the Renukaswamy murder case.
Justice M Nagaprasanna rejected Darshan’s plea, ruling that a co-accused has no legal right to object when a court is considering whether an accused should be made an approver, also known as a pardon witness.
The High Court said any procedural irregularity could be challenged after the court granted pardon and accepted the accused as an approver. It observed that allowing every co-accused to raise objections at this stage could prevent the process from reaching a conclusion.
"The principles of natural justice do not apply at this stage. An appeal can be filed only after the court accepts the request to become an approver," the court said.
The Bench also referred to the Vinay Kulkarni case, in which the Supreme Court had upheld an order concerning an approver’s testimony.
Darshan’s counsel argued that he had not been given a copy of the application seeking approver status, describing it as a procedural lapse. The defence also alleged that the co-accused had been misled into believing that he would escape punishment by giving evidence against the others. The High Court rejected these arguments.
Accused No. 14, Pradosh, had approached Bengaluru’s 59th City Civil and Sessions Court, saying he was prepared to reveal the complete truth about the murder. He sought pardon and requested that he be treated as an approver.
Lawyers representing Darshan and the other accused sought time to object and present their arguments. On August 10, 2026, the Sessions Court rejected their request, holding that the law did not permit the co-accused to intervene at that stage.
Darshan subsequently approached the High Court, arguing that the order violated natural justice. His petition alleged that Pradosh was attempting to avoid prosecution by making false accusations against him.
The Kamakshipalya police have filed a charge sheet against 17 people in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga. Darshan, Pradosh and several others have remained in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison since the Supreme Court cancelled their bail. Accused No. 10, Vinay, has also sought to become an approver.
Meanwhile, the 59th CCH Court reserved until August 17 its order on Darshan’s request to be produced physically during the trial.
Darshan’s lawyer, Hashmath Pasha, argued that the actor should be permitted to appear in person. Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar opposed the request, saying Darshan’s celebrity status could create a law-and-order problem. He cited a Bihar High Court ruling in support of his argument. The court directed the prosecution to submit the full report and a copy of the cited order.
Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, Pradosh and other accused appeared through videoconference during Wednesday’s hearing. During the proceedings, Judge Sujatha M. Sambrani questioned prison officials over Pavithra Gowda’s late appearance and the alleged use of headphones in the women undertrial prisoners’ section.
“Why are headphones being used, and who permitted them?” the judge asked.
Pavithra denied using headphones, but the judge said she had seen her wearing them. The court directed prison authorities to explain the incident and determine whether headphones were also being used in the videoconferencing room for male prisoners.
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