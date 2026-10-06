Kareena Kapoor To Join Shah Rukh Khan's King For A Special Song, To Shoot In South Africa
Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, shooting for a special song in South Africa.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly set to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller King. The actress will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for a special song titled Daddy Cool.
According to a report by a webloid, Kareena will shoot for the song with Shah Rukh Khan in South Africa later this month. She has reportedly given around five days for the shoot, which is being planned on a grand scale.
A source quoted in the report said, “Daddy Cool is being mounted as a very special song and will bring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena together in a way audiences haven’t seen before. It is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of King, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable.”
The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. It will reportedly feature an Indian artist along with an international artist. However, the names of the international artist and singer are being kept under wraps for now. The makers are said to be planning the track as a major musical highlight of the film.
Kareena and Shah Rukh have worked together in films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One. Their reunion in King will therefore be a special one for fans. However, Kareena is reportedly making only a special appearance in the film and is not said to have a full-fledged role.
The song is also expected to show Shah Rukh Khan in a different avatar. With Kareena joining him for Daddy Cool, the makers are reportedly planning a grand sequence that will add to the film’s scale.
Meanwhile, the makers of King are also preparing to reveal a new asset from the film around Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2. More details about the project are expected to be announced as the release date gets closer.
King is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. The action thriller is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.