ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kareena Kapoor To Join Shah Rukh Khan's King For A Special Song, To Shoot In South Africa

According to a report by a webloid, Kareena will shoot for the song with Shah Rukh Khan in South Africa later this month. She has reportedly given around five days for the shoot, which is being planned on a grand scale.

A source quoted in the report said, “Daddy Cool is being mounted as a very special song and will bring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena together in a way audiences haven’t seen before. It is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of King, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable.”

The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. It will reportedly feature an Indian artist along with an international artist. However, the names of the international artist and singer are being kept under wraps for now. The makers are said to be planning the track as a major musical highlight of the film.