Kareena Kapoor Teases King Song With SRK On His 61st Birthday, Gauri Khan Says 'It's Going To Be Insane'
Kareena Kapoor teases her reunion with Shah Rukh Khan in King, sharing a dance-themed picture on his 61st birthday. Gauri Khan reacts to her post.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 2, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor Khan has added to the excitement around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. On the superstar’s 61st birthday, November 2, Kareena shared a special picture with him, hinting at their reunion in the Siddharth Anand-directed film. Her post also confirmed that the two actors will be seen together in a dance sequence.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a black-and-white picture showing her and Shah Rukh standing face-to-face. The two appear to be in a dance pose, with dramatic lighting in the background. Although their faces are hidden in the shadows, the picture offers a glimpse of their upcoming on-screen pairing.
Wishing Shah Rukh on his birthday, Kareena called him the ‘forever ruler of the kingdom’ and expressed her excitement about dancing with him. Her caption read, "Happy Birthday King... The forever Ruler of the kingdom... Let’s dance together... Can’t wait... 24-12-26."
The post quickly caught the attention of fans, while Shah Rukh’s wife, producer Gauri Khan, also reacted to it. Commenting on Kareena’s post, she wrote, "It’s going to be insane."
According to reports, Kareena will make a special appearance in King and reunite with Shah Rukh for a song titled Daddy Cool. The track is reportedly being planned on a grand scale and is expected to feature an Indian artist along with an international performer.
Music composers Sachin-Jigar are said to be behind the song. Kareena is also reportedly set to shoot for the track in South Africa later this month, with around five days allotted for the schedule. However, the makers have not officially announced these details yet.
Kareena and Shah Rukh have shared screen space in films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One. Their reunion in King will bring the two actors together once again after several years.
Meanwhile, the makers added to the birthday celebrations by releasing the film’s first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, at midnight on November 2. The romantic track was unveiled online along with a special message from the superstar.
King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal. Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone will also make special appearances.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is backed by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth and Mamta Anand’s Marflix Pictures. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on December 24, 2026, marking Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after Dunki (2023).