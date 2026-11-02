ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Teases King Song With SRK On His 61st Birthday, Gauri Khan Says 'It's Going To Be Insane'

Kareena Kapoor Teases King Song With SRK On His 61st Birthday, Gauri Khan Says 'It's Going To Be Insane' ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor Khan has added to the excitement around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. On the superstar’s 61st birthday, November 2, Kareena shared a special picture with him, hinting at their reunion in the Siddharth Anand-directed film. Her post also confirmed that the two actors will be seen together in a dance sequence.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a black-and-white picture showing her and Shah Rukh standing face-to-face. The two appear to be in a dance pose, with dramatic lighting in the background. Although their faces are hidden in the shadows, the picture offers a glimpse of their upcoming on-screen pairing.

Wishing Shah Rukh on his birthday, Kareena called him the ‘forever ruler of the kingdom’ and expressed her excitement about dancing with him. Her caption read, "Happy Birthday King... The forever Ruler of the kingdom... Let’s dance together... Can’t wait... 24-12-26." The post quickly caught the attention of fans, while Shah Rukh’s wife, producer Gauri Khan, also reacted to it. Commenting on Kareena’s post, she wrote, "It’s going to be insane." According to reports, Kareena will make a special appearance in King and reunite with Shah Rukh for a song titled Daddy Cool. The track is reportedly being planned on a grand scale and is expected to feature an Indian artist along with an international performer.