Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant With Third Child? Here's What Her Team Said
A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan has sparked pregnancy rumours on social media. Now, her team has clarified the speculation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest spotting has sparked pregnancy rumours on social media. A video of the actor walking towards her car with her team has led several netizens to wonder if she is expecting her third child with husband Saif Ali Khan.
In the video, Kareena can be seen walking towards her car while her team follows her. At one point, a team member holds an umbrella in front of her, blocking the paparazzi’s view. Some social media users also claimed that they noticed a baby bump.
Soon, comments started pouring in. One user asked, "Is she pregnant???" Others wrote, "3rd baby on the way," "I think she is pregnant," and "Baby Kareena is coming."
However, the rumours are not true. Kareena’s team has confirmed that the actor is not pregnant. When a newswire reached out to her team, they clearly denied the reports, saying, “Kareena is not pregnant. This is not true.” Another source reportedly said that the speculation was simply because of "pasta, pizza, vacation and bad camera angle."
Kareena and Saif recently returned from a family holiday. The couple travelled with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, to celebrate Saif’s 56th birthday on August 16. Kareena also shared several pictures from their vacation on social media.
The actor had earlier spoken about expanding their family. In an interview with a magazine, Kareena said that Saif has had a child in every decade since his twenties and joked that he should not have another child in his sixties. Saif is also the father of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.
Speaking of Kareena’s professional endeavours, she is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime drama Daayra. She is also reportedly in talks to star opposite Dhanush in a yet-to-be-titled mythological adventure backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by PS Mithran.