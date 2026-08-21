ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant With Third Child? Here's What Her Team Said

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant With Third Child? Here's What Her Team Said ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest spotting has sparked pregnancy rumours on social media. A video of the actor walking towards her car with her team has led several netizens to wonder if she is expecting her third child with husband Saif Ali Khan. In the video, Kareena can be seen walking towards her car while her team follows her. At one point, a team member holds an umbrella in front of her, blocking the paparazzi’s view. Some social media users also claimed that they noticed a baby bump. Soon, comments started pouring in. One user asked, "Is she pregnant???" Others wrote, "3rd baby on the way," "I think she is pregnant," and "Baby Kareena is coming."