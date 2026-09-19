Daayra Vs Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena-Prithviraj's Film Remains Behind Kunal Kemmu's Action-Comedy
Vibe continues to lead Daayra at the box office on Day 2, with Kunal Kemmu's film maintaining an advantage over the Kareena-Prithviraj starrer.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Daayra and Vibe are facing each other at the box office after both films were released in theatres on September 18, 2026. While Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, had a slow opening on Day 1, Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe started its theatrical run with a comparatively better collection. On Day 2, the gap between the two films continues, with Vibe maintaining its lead.
As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Daayra has collected Rs 0.99 crore on its second day so far, while Vibe has earned Rs 1.64 crore. These figures are live updates till Saturday evening and are not the final Day 2 collections.
Daayra Box Office Collection Day 2
Daayra opened with Rs 1 crore on Day 1. The film has collected Rs 0.99 crore on Day 2 so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1.99 crore.
The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.37 crore. Daayra is running across 1,666 shows in India and has recorded an occupancy of around 16%.
The second-day collection is slightly below the film’s opening-day figure. However, the final Day 2 number could increase after the remaining evening and night shows are added.
Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2
Meanwhile, Vibe has continued to stay ahead of Daayra at the box office. The film collected Rs 1.70 crore on its opening day and has earned Rs 1.64 crore on Day 2 so far.
With this, the Kunal Kemmu directorial has collected Rs 3.34 crore net in India. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 3.98 crore. Vibe is running across 2,478 shows and has recorded an occupancy of around 18% on Saturday so far.
The film’s Day 2 collection is also slightly lower than its Day 1 figure, but it remains ahead of Daayra in both the second-day collection and overall total.
Daayra Vs Vibe: Day 2 Comparison
The difference between the two films is visible in their early Day 2 numbers. Vibe has collected Rs 1.64 crore so far, compared with Rs 0.99 crore for Daayra. This gives Vibe a lead of around Rs 0.65 crore on the second day so far.
The difference is also seen in the number of shows and occupancy. Vibe has 2,478 shows with 18% occupancy, while Daayra has 1,666 shows with 16% occupancy.
After two days, Vibe has collected Rs 3.34 crore, whereas Daayra stands at Rs 1.99 crore. The final Day 2 figures will give a clearer picture of how both films have performed over the first weekend.
About Daayra
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The investigative thriller follows DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar, who find themselves on opposite sides of a controversial case.
The film explores questions around justice, accountability and the difference between following the law and seeking immediate justice. Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog and Biswapati Sarkar are also part of the cast.
About Vibe
Directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe is an action-comedy starring Kemmu, Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. The film follows two close friends whose normal lives take an unexpected turn, leading them into a high-energy adventure. The film also stars Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav.