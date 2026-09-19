ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daayra Vs Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena-Prithviraj's Film Remains Behind Kunal Kemmu's Action-Comedy

Hyderabad: Daayra and Vibe are facing each other at the box office after both films were released in theatres on September 18, 2026. While Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, had a slow opening on Day 1, Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe started its theatrical run with a comparatively better collection. On Day 2, the gap between the two films continues, with Vibe maintaining its lead.

As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Daayra has collected Rs 0.99 crore on its second day so far, while Vibe has earned Rs 1.64 crore. These figures are live updates till Saturday evening and are not the final Day 2 collections.

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 2

Daayra opened with Rs 1 crore on Day 1. The film has collected Rs 0.99 crore on Day 2 so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1.99 crore.

The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.37 crore. Daayra is running across 1,666 shows in India and has recorded an occupancy of around 16%.

The second-day collection is slightly below the film’s opening-day figure. However, the final Day 2 number could increase after the remaining evening and night shows are added.

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2

Meanwhile, Vibe has continued to stay ahead of Daayra at the box office. The film collected Rs 1.70 crore on its opening day and has earned Rs 1.64 crore on Day 2 so far.