Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj's Film Sees Very Slow Start
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra has opened slowly at the box office, earning less than Rs 1 crore on Day 1 so far.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has started its theatrical run with a slow response at the box office. The crime thriller has recorded an estimated India net collection of Rs 0.63 crore on its opening day so far. The film is currently running across 1,878 shows in India.
The figures are live updates till 8:05 PM on Friday, September 18, 2026, and are not the final Day 1 numbers. The film still has evening and night shows left, which could change its final opening-day collection.
Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Daayra has collected Rs 0.63 crore net in India so far on Day 1. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.74 crore.
The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 10.1% during the day. The Hindi version contributed around Rs 0.61 crore, while the Malayalam version collected around Rs 0.02 crore.
Since these are live figures, the final Day 1 collection is expected to be different once all shows are counted.
Daayra Sees Slow Start
Daayra has opened to a slow start at the box office despite featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film also marks another directorial outing for Meghna Gulzar, who is known for making films based on serious subjects.
The opening-day numbers will become clearer after the evening and night shows. A rise in occupancy during these shows could help the film improve its final Day 1 figure.
What Is Daayra About?
Daayra revolves around two senior police officers who have very different views on justice. Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, a senior officer who believes in following the law and proper investigation. Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar, who believes that the existing system can sometimes fail victims and their families.
The story begins after a young woman is brutally attacked and killed. Raman and his team later kill the four suspects in a police encounter. The incident turns Raman into a public hero, but questions are raised about whether the encounter was planned. Ajooni is then asked to investigate the police action. Her investigation puts her directly against Raman and his belief in instant justice.
The film uses the conflict between Ajooni and Raman to explore the difference between legal procedure and immediate justice. It also looks at how public anger can influence the demand for quick punishment.
Kareena and Prithviraj are at the centre of this conflict. Early reviews have praised their performances and the film’s attempt to deal with a difficult subject. However, some reviews have also pointed out that the film does not explore some of its ideas as deeply as expected.
The supporting cast includes Jitendra Joshi, Biswapati Sarkar, Kshitee Jog and Kanwaljit Singh.