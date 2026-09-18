ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj's Film Sees Very Slow Start

Hyderabad: Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has started its theatrical run with a slow response at the box office. The crime thriller has recorded an estimated India net collection of Rs 0.63 crore on its opening day so far. The film is currently running across 1,878 shows in India.

The figures are live updates till 8:05 PM on Friday, September 18, 2026, and are not the final Day 1 numbers. The film still has evening and night shows left, which could change its final opening-day collection.

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Daayra has collected Rs 0.63 crore net in India so far on Day 1. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.74 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 10.1% during the day. The Hindi version contributed around Rs 0.61 crore, while the Malayalam version collected around Rs 0.02 crore.

Since these are live figures, the final Day 1 collection is expected to be different once all shows are counted.

Daayra Sees Slow Start