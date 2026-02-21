'Planting Trees And Being Free': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Son Jeh's Birthday With Nature's Simple Joys
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated son Jeh's fifth birthday by planting trees, saying, "Birthdays are all about planting trees and being free".
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared heartwarming glimpses from her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's birthday. On Saturday, the actor took to her social media handle and dropped several pictures, which show a calm and meaningful way of celebrating the special day. She chose nature and simplicity over a grand show.
The pictures show the family planting saplings and enjoying the outdoors. In a picture, Saif Ali Khan is seen digging the soil with little Jeh, and he looks equally fascinated. The father-son duo is focused on planting a young tree.
Another picture, which also features the couple's elder son, Taimur, shows them gently putting the sapling into the soil. Kareena also shared a photo of herself preparing a plant pot, dressed casually and enjoying the quiet moment. Posting the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote in the caption, "Birthdays are all about planting trees and being free. Happy birthday, Son… Jeh Baba."
Earlier in the day, inside pictures from Jeh's birthday party also surfaced on social media. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Naruto-themed celebration for their son, who turned five this year. The party was attended by close family members and friends. Jeh was seen standing excitedly in front of a three-tier birthday cake decorated with Naruto-themed cookies.
In one of the photos, he picked up the cookies with joy. Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor stood beside him, while Soha Ali Khan, Saif and Saba Pataudi were seen on the other side. In another picture, Kareena held Jeh in her arms as he showed the cookies in his hand. Jeh's face was covered with a red heart emoji in the shared images.
Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 after falling in love on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan. The couple has two sons - Taimur, born in 2016, and Jeh, born in 2021. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh, and they have two children - actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Speaking of Kareena's professional endeavours, she will next be seen in filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Daayra. The investigative crime thriller also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film has completed shooting and is currently in post-production. It is expected to be released in theatres later in 2026.
