'Planting Trees And Being Free': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Son Jeh's Birthday With Nature's Simple Joys

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Son Jeh's Birthday With Nature's Simple Joys ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared heartwarming glimpses from her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's birthday. On Saturday, the actor took to her social media handle and dropped several pictures, which show a calm and meaningful way of celebrating the special day. She chose nature and simplicity over a grand show. The pictures show the family planting saplings and enjoying the outdoors. In a picture, Saif Ali Khan is seen digging the soil with little Jeh, and he looks equally fascinated. The father-son duo is focused on planting a young tree. Another picture, which also features the couple's elder son, Taimur, shows them gently putting the sapling into the soil. Kareena also shared a photo of herself preparing a plant pot, dressed casually and enjoying the quiet moment. Posting the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote in the caption, "Birthdays are all about planting trees and being free. Happy birthday, Son… Jeh Baba."