ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Kareena Kapoor On 'Taskmaster' Meghna Gulzar, Playing 'Grayest' Role In Daayra And Retirement Plan

At this stage of her career, Kareena Kapoor says she wants to work with good directors who challenge her ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Calling Meghna a “taskmaster”, Khan said the director’s ability to combine discipline with warmth and kindness instilled in her a deep sense of responsibility towards the shoot. The 45-year-old actress recalled that even when she tried to negotiate minor changes to Ajooni’s costumes, Meghna remained unwavering about her vision for the character.

Khan described her on-screen pairing with Sukumaran as a fun cross-cultural mix, famously calling it “Punjab ka chole and Kerala ka mutton”. She expressed excitement about collaborating with him, noting that geography and regional film industries do not matter because they are all just actors at the end of the day. “I am really happy that Meghna thought of a fresh pairing getting two actors on board who possibly don’t know each other. Everybody is so excited about this fresh collaboration between Meghna, me and Prithviraj. Sometimes it is just destiny that brings people together. There is no North, South, East, West... we are all artists,” she says.

Daayra, that explores a tense investigative drama inspired by true events dealing with societal reactions to a serious crime, law, and justice, pairs Khan with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays DCP Raman Kumar. While Ajooni follows the letter of the law, Raman’s approach to justice is more volatile making them the contrasting "Ying and Yang" of the investigation.

Cinematographer Saurabh Goswami's visual language, she says, relies mostly on close-up shots that heavily feature actors' faces. “For most of my shots the camera was always on my face but my legs were always shaking as I would wonder, ‘Woh Bebo (her nickname) wala expression kab aayega’ (laughs) and Meghna would be like, ‘No’ (not needed). It is a very restrained character, it has added a different dimension to my personality,” she furthers.

Describing the complex, morally ambiguous role in the crime thriller, Khan tells ETV Bharat, “It is the greyest character of my career. Ajooni is calm, unreadable, and unnervingly cracks open difficult situations and people with a smile. It was an intense, claustrophobic experience, I just had to do it with my eyes. It would be really exhausting.”

In Meghna Gulzar's investigative crime thriller Daayra, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, a stoic, composed and rule-bound police officer handling a complex and brutal case. Opening up about playing a high-ranking cop who strictly operates within the boundaries of the law, Khan says, she was forced to suppress her natural expressiveness she is known for and act entirely with her eyes while keeping her signature energetic acting style ("Bebo josh") strictly reined. But that quiet, unyielding nature of Ajooni left her feeling physically exhausted after shoots.

'It is the greyest character of my career': Kareena on complex, morally ambiguous role in the crime thriller (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“I would tell Meghna, ‘Can we just tighten the clothes a bit because they are very loose?’ and she would be like, ‘No, I don’t want to see anything of her figure’. She was not just checking our performance but also our dress, sleeves… everything (laughs). She knows how to keep everyone under control. She’s loving, kind, but still, on the sets, she has command. I’ve worked with several directors in my 26-year-old career but with Meghna I was always like, ‘I have to be always in check’. I would arrive on set half an hour early because I didn't want Meghna to get upset about anything. After so many years, to have that feeling, I felt like a newcomer. That’s what keeps us going as actors. I feel there are very few directors who create milieu and atmosphere. When you walk into a Meghna Gulzar film, you have to surrender, soak in, and immerse yourself in it,” she said.

Khan further says that her character, DCP Ajooni, breaks stereotypes. “I think there is this stereotypical version that we have of a cop: she slightly has that particular walk, slightly manly, is gun-toting and does action. I think in this film, because of the sensitivity of the subject of the film also, Meghna was clear that she wanted a woman cop, somebody who is like a woman, who is feminine, who puts on lipstick but at the same time is quite stern, does everything with a smile and the way you saw her character of Ajooni who walks the road,” the actor said.

'Ajooni unnervingly cracks open difficult situations and people with a smile': Kareena on Daayra role (Photo: Special Arrangement)

For the upcoming crime thriller veteran lyricist Gulzar has penned the film's only song, Sach Ka Daayra which has been composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by B Praak. Sharing her deep family connection to Gulzar, Khan called her collaboration a full-circle moment noting her family's multi-generational bond with him spanning from Sharmila Tagore and Babita to Saif Ali Khan and now herself.

“My mother-in-law Sharmila-ji has worked with him in so many films and the circle is complete because her daughter-in-law now has got the opportunity to work with his daughter, so for me it is a full circle,” she said.

At this stage of her career, Khan says she wants to work with good directors who challenge her as an artist.

“There is no set formula in our industry, we have to just pick and choose. Now I am also doing less work. But there are only a handful of five directors and I am happy that Meghna is one of them so then we have to look for scripts but I am happy that I got the opportunity to work with her."

Daayra role added a different dimension to my personality: Kareena Kapoor (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Whether playing Dr. Preet Sahni, a serious, grounded doctor fighting rampant drug crisis in Udta Punjab; Maya D'Souza, a tense, restrained single mother in Jaane Jaan; or Jasmeet Bhamra, a grieving British-Indian detective navigating child loss and local politics in her production debut The Buckingham Murders, she has portrayed an array of women on screen that have continually broken her glamorous image.

"An actor shouldn’t be put in any kind of box," she furthers. "It has never been about sticking to any glamorous kind of image. Image is always shaped by what people think you are, but as an artist, it is my duty to explore different parts, which I have always done, right from Chameli onwards, or by choosing an unconventional role like Refugee,” she said.

'For most of my shots the camera was always on my face but my legs were always shaking': Kareena Kapoor on Daayra visual language (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Khan acknowledged that being remembered as Geet from Jab We Met is an enduring part of her acting repertoire, noting that the character's bold, heart-driven confidence continues to resonate deeply in pop culture. “Of course, that is something I will always be; that is a part of my repertoire as an actor. But I just feel I also enjoy doing these parts. And now, as I choose quality over quantity, a Meghna film will stand the test of time. I don’t have any plans of retiring anytime soon, so I do have a lot to explore yet,” she signs off.