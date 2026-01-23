'When Film Releases To Packed Houses': Karan Johar Slams Trolls Targeting Varun Dhawan Over His Smile In Border 2
Karan Johar defended Varun Dhawan against trolling over his smile in Border 2, saying the real audience love matters more than social media negativity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 23, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out strongly in support of actor Varun Dhawan after the latter faced heavy trolling on social media over his appearance and smile in the recently released war drama Border 2. Even though Karan did not mention the name of Varun in the statement, it seems that the message was intended for those criticising the actor and doubting the actor's suitability for a patriotic-themed movie.
Karan Johar, in a note posted on his Instagram Story, addressed the negativity around Varun Dhawan, while also targeting internet trolls along with clickbait-style criticism. Johar highlighted the line between noise on social media and the way people respond to a star's movies, and wrote, "Has to be said… the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile, but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure, authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like… Truth will always prevail!"
Before sharing this note, Karan Johar had also shared a poster of Border 2 on his Instagram and praised the film for its emotional impact. Expressing his reaction to the war drama, he wrote, "Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot WINNER!"
Varun Dhawan became the target of trolling after the trailer and promotional material of Border 2 were released. A section of social media users mocked the actor for his smile and claimed that his fun, urban image did not suit the role of a soldier in a patriotic film. Some trolls even went on to suggest that the film could fail at the box office because of Varun's casting.
In Border 2, Varun Dhawan plays the role of PVC Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a brave soldier who led his men with courage during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The real-life hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest gallantry honour.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. The flick was released in theatres on January 23, 2026, and has opened to mixed responses from audiences.