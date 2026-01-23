ETV Bharat / entertainment

'When Film Releases To Packed Houses': Karan Johar Slams Trolls Targeting Varun Dhawan Over His Smile In Border 2

Karan Johar Slams Trolls Targeting Varun Dhawan Over His Smile In Border 2 ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out strongly in support of actor Varun Dhawan after the latter faced heavy trolling on social media over his appearance and smile in the recently released war drama Border 2. Even though Karan did not mention the name of Varun in the statement, it seems that the message was intended for those criticising the actor and doubting the actor's suitability for a patriotic-themed movie. Karan Johar, in a note posted on his Instagram Story, addressed the negativity around Varun Dhawan, while also targeting internet trolls along with clickbait-style criticism. Johar highlighted the line between noise on social media and the way people respond to a star's movies, and wrote, "Has to be said… the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile, but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure, authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like… Truth will always prevail!" Karan Johar Slams Trolls Targeting Varun Dhawan Over His Smile In Border 2 (Photo: IG)