ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Johar Slams Actors For Wanting To Be 'Box Office Gurus', Questions Their Focus On Acting

Karan Johar Slams Actors For Wanting To Be 'Box Office Gurus', Questions Their Focus On Acting ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed shock over the growing involvement of actors in different aspects of filmmaking, saying many of them seem more interested in becoming box-office experts, trade analysts and promotional strategists than focusing on their performances. He also raised concerns about actors demanding aggressive and dominant characters, questioning why they are following the same trends instead of trusting their instincts.

Karan, during a recent conversation with a webloid, spoke about the growing herd mentality in Bollywood. He said actors are increasingly choosing roles based on what they believe will work at the box office rather than understanding the characters and the stories they are part of.

The filmmaker revealed that he has encountered lead actors questioning their characters during narration sessions because they are not aggressive or dominant enough. According to him, some actors want their characters to be more ‘alpha’ and ‘front-footed’, believing that such roles have a better chance of succeeding. Karan disagreed with this approach and brought up Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as an example. He pointed out that Raj was a gentle romantic hero who did not try to dominate others. Instead, he wanted to win Simran’s father’s approval before marrying her. Karan said the character proved that a leading man does not always have to be aggressive to connect with audiences. He also mentioned the success of Saiyaara, which featured an emotional and understanding male protagonist. While films such as Kabir Singh, Animal and Dhurandhar have popularised more aggressive male characters, Karan believes there is room for different kinds of heroes. The filmmaker further revealed that actors sometimes ask questions about a film’s cultural roots and production expenses instead of focusing on the script. He said he has been asked whether a project is deeply rooted in Indian culture and how much money is being spent on visual effects (VFX).