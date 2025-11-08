ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I'm Not Asking Any Cricketers': Karan Johar Shares Why Virat Kohli Will Never Be Invited To Koffee With Karan

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally addressed why he has refrained from inviting cricketers to his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, and it all goes back to one of the show's biggest controversies. Nearly six years after the Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul episode in 2019, Karan has made it clear that he has no plans to call Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, or any other cricketer, to his couch ever again.

During a recent interaction with tennis star Sania Mirza on a shoppable entertainment platform, Karan opened up about his long-running talk show and the lessons he has learned from it. The two touched on everything from childhood insecurities and body dysmorphia to the experiences he had creating Koffee With Karan.

In a rapid-fire round, Sania asked Karan which celebrity keeps turning down his invitation to the show. Without hesitation, the filmmaker replied, "Ranbir Kapoor." He went on to explain that while Ranbir had appeared on Koffee With Karan before, he had been declining invitations for the past three seasons. Ranbir's last appearance was back in 2016 alongside Ranveer Singh.

When Sania pressed him further to name a celebrity who had never been on the show, Karan paused for a moment. As soon as she mentioned Virat Kohli, he immediately clarified that he had never approached the cricketer. "I have never asked Virat. And now, I'm not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik and Rahul," Karan said. He further added that there were several personalities he simply assumed wouldn't be interested, so he never reached out to them.

The controversy Karan referred to goes back to 2019, when cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul came on Koffee With Karan together. What started as a light-hearted, fun episode snowballed into one of the biggest controversies the show had ever seen. Pandya's remarks in that episode, condemned as sexist and inappropriate by many, sparked off massive outrage from fans and the cricket fraternity.