'I'm Not Asking Any Cricketers': Karan Johar Shares Why Virat Kohli Will Never Be Invited To Koffee With Karan
Karan Johar revealed he won't invite Virat Kohli or any cricketer to Koffee With Karan, citing the 2019 Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 8, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally addressed why he has refrained from inviting cricketers to his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, and it all goes back to one of the show's biggest controversies. Nearly six years after the Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul episode in 2019, Karan has made it clear that he has no plans to call Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, or any other cricketer, to his couch ever again.
During a recent interaction with tennis star Sania Mirza on a shoppable entertainment platform, Karan opened up about his long-running talk show and the lessons he has learned from it. The two touched on everything from childhood insecurities and body dysmorphia to the experiences he had creating Koffee With Karan.
In a rapid-fire round, Sania asked Karan which celebrity keeps turning down his invitation to the show. Without hesitation, the filmmaker replied, "Ranbir Kapoor." He went on to explain that while Ranbir had appeared on Koffee With Karan before, he had been declining invitations for the past three seasons. Ranbir's last appearance was back in 2016 alongside Ranveer Singh.
When Sania pressed him further to name a celebrity who had never been on the show, Karan paused for a moment. As soon as she mentioned Virat Kohli, he immediately clarified that he had never approached the cricketer. "I have never asked Virat. And now, I'm not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik and Rahul," Karan said. He further added that there were several personalities he simply assumed wouldn't be interested, so he never reached out to them.
The controversy Karan referred to goes back to 2019, when cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul came on Koffee With Karan together. What started as a light-hearted, fun episode snowballed into one of the biggest controversies the show had ever seen. Pandya's remarks in that episode, condemned as sexist and inappropriate by many, sparked off massive outrage from fans and the cricket fraternity.
During the show, Pandya made some controversial remarks, stating that he learned how to "treat women" from watching "West Indian players and black culture." He also boasted about his personal life, recalling that he once told his parents, "When I lost my virginity, I told them, 'Aaj mai karke aaya!' (I did it today!)" Pandya even claimed he had pointed to a group of women at a party and told his parents he had "a history with all of them," adding that they were proud of him for it.
His comments caused a major uproar, which prompted the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to demand explanations from both players. He later apologised publicly on Instagram, saying he had "got a bit carried away with the nature of the show." But the Board of Control for Cricket in India subsequently held both Pandya and Rahul guilty under Rule 41 of its constitution for misconduct and indiscipline. The pair was temporarily suspended and missed a number of matches.
At the time, then-Indian team captain Virat Kohli publicly distanced himself and the national team from the comments. "From the Indian cricket team's point of view, any inappropriate comments made in that scenario are something we definitely don't support," Kohli said. "The two concerned players understand what went wrong and the magnitude of it. These are purely individual opinions - we, as the Indian cricket team, do not support such views."
Since the controversy, Karan Johar has chosen to stay away from featuring cricketers on Koffee With Karan.
READ MORE
- Karan Johar Says 'Jaya Bachchan Is Full Of Love And Warmth', Urges Paps To See Her True Side
- 'We Internally Discussed And...': Karan Johar Opens Up About Reunion With Kartik Aaryan Post Dostana 2 Fallout
- Koffee With Karan 8: Rani Mukerji reveals KJo 'hit' and 'snatched' her food during KKHH shoot, Kajol says it's 'abuse'