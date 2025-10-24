ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Johar Says 'Jaya Bachchan Is Full Of Love And Warmth', Urges Paps To See Her True Side

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, who often makes headlines for her stern exchanges with paparazzi, became the talk of the town once again, but this time for a completely surprising reason. At the Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad, filmmaker Karan Johar came out in open support of the veteran actor, calling her a person full of "love and warmth". Karan even urged everyone, including the paparazzi, to see her true side.

The moment unfolded when Karan took the stage to honour Jaya Bachchan with the Cine Icon Award. Introducing her with affection and respect, he said, "Let's give a huge round of applause and welcome to the one and only Jaya Bachchan Aunty."

Karan, who has known the actor since his childhood, shared a deeply personal connection with her and expressed how much she means to him in the industry. Speaking on stage, he said, "I am sorry we are doing this stupidity, but we consider you as our mother. This whole thing, Shah Rukh and I have taken it upon ourselves to give you the award. We feel very happy, more than you. God bless you, and thank you so much."