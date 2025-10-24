Karan Johar Says 'Jaya Bachchan Is Full Of Love And Warmth', Urges Paps To See Her True Side
Karan Johar defended Jaya Bachchan's warm personality, calling her a person full of "love and warmth", and urged the paparazzi to see her true side.
Hyderabad: Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, who often makes headlines for her stern exchanges with paparazzi, became the talk of the town once again, but this time for a completely surprising reason. At the Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad, filmmaker Karan Johar came out in open support of the veteran actor, calling her a person full of "love and warmth". Karan even urged everyone, including the paparazzi, to see her true side.
The moment unfolded when Karan took the stage to honour Jaya Bachchan with the Cine Icon Award. Introducing her with affection and respect, he said, "Let's give a huge round of applause and welcome to the one and only Jaya Bachchan Aunty."
Karan, who has known the actor since his childhood, shared a deeply personal connection with her and expressed how much she means to him in the industry. Speaking on stage, he said, "I am sorry we are doing this stupidity, but we consider you as our mother. This whole thing, Shah Rukh and I have taken it upon ourselves to give you the award. We feel very happy, more than you. God bless you, and thank you so much."
Karan added, "I have the right to call her Aunty J. She is like a mother to me. She has known me since childhood. I have had the amazing fortune of even directing Aunty Jaya. Her legacy precedes us. But more than anything else, it's a warm heart, and everyone should know that, especially the paparazzi." The last line, clearly referencing her well-known tense interactions with photographers, drew laughter from Jaya Bachchan herself.
For those unaware, Jaya Bachchan shares a long-standing relationship with the Johar family, even before Karan Johar was born. She worked on several projects produced by Karan's father, the late Yash Johar, under the Dharma Productions banner. Over the years, she has appeared in key roles in some of Dharma's biggest hits, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho.
