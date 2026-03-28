ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: Karan Johar Doesn't Shy Away From 'Testosterone & Alpha Energy' Talk, But Celebrates Ranveer Singh's Performance

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge and says he is no longer feeling the "FOMO" he earlier spoke about. After watching the film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Karan shared a long and emotional note praising the team.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Karan said the film is much more than what people are discussing online. He wrote, "The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that." In simple words, Karan meant that while the film has strong themes, it also tells a deeply emotional and human story beyond those surface elements.

He further praised the storytelling, calling it "heart-wrenching" and powerful. Talking about the character Jaskirat and the sacrifices shown in the film, Karan said the story highlights emotional loss and the cost of serving the nation. He also appreciated how even the antagonist is shown with depth, instead of being one-dimensional.

"The heart-wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all-round cinematic prowess prove the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR," he wrote.

Praising Aditya Dhar, Karan added that the director has raised the bar for mainstream cinema. He wrote, "What an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!!"