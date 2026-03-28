Dhurandhar 2: Karan Johar Doesn't Shy Away From 'Testosterone & Alpha Energy' Talk, But Celebrates Ranveer Singh's Performance
Karan Johar praises Dhurandhar 2 as more than "testosterone, hyper alpha energy and patriotism," lauding Ranveer Singh's 'career-best' performance and Aditya Dhar's direction.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 28, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge and says he is no longer feeling the "FOMO" he earlier spoke about. After watching the film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Karan shared a long and emotional note praising the team.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Karan said the film is much more than what people are discussing online. He wrote, "The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that." In simple words, Karan meant that while the film has strong themes, it also tells a deeply emotional and human story beyond those surface elements.
He further praised the storytelling, calling it "heart-wrenching" and powerful. Talking about the character Jaskirat and the sacrifices shown in the film, Karan said the story highlights emotional loss and the cost of serving the nation. He also appreciated how even the antagonist is shown with depth, instead of being one-dimensional.
"The heart-wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all-round cinematic prowess prove the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR," he wrote.
Praising Aditya Dhar, Karan added that the director has raised the bar for mainstream cinema. He wrote, "What an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!!"
However, the biggest praise was reserved for Ranveer Singh. Karan called his performance the best of his career so far. He wrote, "Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag, you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!!"
Karan also shared a personal connection, saying the film reminded him of classic Hindi cinema from the 1970s. He said watching Dhurandhar 2 made him feel proud to be part of the film industry. "I went back to the days I watched pure, solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business… today I am a part of the fraternity, and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today…," he wrote.
Earlier this month, Karan had revealed that he was missing out on watching the film due to work commitments at a remote shooting location. He had called it "Dhurandhar FOMO" and said he was eager to watch it.
Speaking of the film Dhurandhar 2, it is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who enters criminal and political networks in Pakistan to stop a terror plot. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.
Despite the movie's success, the film recently faced controversy when an image of Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban went viral. Some viewers expressed hurt over the visuals. Later, Aditya Dhar stated that the image was not real, but it was created using artificial intelligence to spread misinformation.
With strong reviews from industry members like Karan Johar and continued audience interest, Dhurandhar 2 is currently enjoying a successful run in theatres. The movie has crossed Rs 700 crore in India and Rs 1000 crore worldwide.