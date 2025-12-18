ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Want Nation's Prayer That Homebound Does Us Proud By Landing An Oscar Nod': Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday said Homebound making it to the top 15 shortlist in the best international feature category is an achievement in itself, and now the team hopes that the film makes India proud by earning an Oscar nomination.

Produced by Johar and Adar Poonawala's Dharma Productions and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound, on Wednesday, moved a step closer to the Oscar nomination by getting into the shortlist of the final 15 movies from across the world.

Johar said he was excited and nervous to have reached the top 15 in the category. "It is such an honour. I am so grateful to the selection process that allowed us to be India's official entry at the Academy Awards. We have been doing everything in our capacity, and now we are part of the top 15, which I believe is an achievement in itself. Now we just hope, and we want the nation's prayers that 'Homebound' does us proud and lands a final nomination. We will do everything in our capacity," Johar told reporters here at an event in Mumbai.