ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar Suggested Ravi Kishan As His Co-Guest On Koffee With Karan 9, Reveals KJo: 'Wasn't Prepared For THIS'

Akshay Kumar Suggested Ravi Kishan As His Co-Guest On Koffee With Karan 9 ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan are all set to share the couch on Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. While the pairing may come as a surprise to many, it was Akshay who suggested Ravi’s name to the show’s host, Karan Johar. The new promo of the upcoming episode gives a glimpse of their fun conversation, dance moves and interesting exchanges.

Karan Johar shared the promo on his Instagram handle and revealed that the idea of bringing Akshay and Ravi together came from the Bollywood actor himself. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "When @akshaykumar suggested this pairing, I knew we were in for a riot...but even I wasn’t prepared for THIS much entertainment! @ravikishann."

In the promo, Karan welcomes Akshay and Ravi to the show. He introduces Akshay as a Bollywood icon and Ravi as the actor who has become a favourite among Gen Z. The host also brings up Ravi’s popular title, ‘Bihar ka Brad Pitt’, which has often grabbed attention on social media. Ravi takes the conversation forward with his usual humour and says that one has to promote oneself. He also talks about his journey in the film industry and describes how he ‘crawled’ his way to success. The actor’s honest words also bring out his emotional side during the conversation. One of the interesting moments in the promo comes when Karan reveals that Akshay was the one who suggested Ravi’s name for the episode. Ravi appears touched by the gesture and thanks Akshay for thinking of him. Akshay also shares that while people mostly know Ravi for his comedy, he is actually a very emotional person.