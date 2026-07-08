ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Johar Reacts After PM Modi Uses Kuch Kuch Hota Hai To Highlight India-Indonesia Ties: 'Elated & Honoured'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a reference to his 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during an address to the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, Indonesia. Using the film title in a diplomatic context, PM Modi spoke about the strong and growing relationship between India and Indonesia.

PM Modi is currently on a three-nation tour, with Indonesia being the first stop, followed by Australia and New Zealand. During his speech in Jakarta, the Prime Minister spoke about the popularity of Indian cinema in Indonesia and mentioned Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

He said, "Yahan Bharat ka gana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘Kuch Kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai." (The Indian song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very popular here. Today, I said that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it leads to much more than just ‘Kuch Kuch’; it leads to ‘a lot more’.)