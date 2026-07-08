Karan Johar Reacts After PM Modi Uses Kuch Kuch Hota Hai To Highlight India-Indonesia Ties: 'Elated & Honoured'
PM Narendra Modi referenced Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to describe India-Indonesia ties in Jakarta, leaving filmmaker Karan Johar "elated and honoured."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a reference to his 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during an address to the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, Indonesia. Using the film title in a diplomatic context, PM Modi spoke about the strong and growing relationship between India and Indonesia.
PM Modi is currently on a three-nation tour, with Indonesia being the first stop, followed by Australia and New Zealand. During his speech in Jakarta, the Prime Minister spoke about the popularity of Indian cinema in Indonesia and mentioned Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.
On the way to the Prambanan Temple from Yogyakarta with President Prabowo Subianto.@prabowo pic.twitter.com/o0Vi9fYWmp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2026
He said, "Yahan Bharat ka gana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘Kuch Kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai." (The Indian song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very popular here. Today, I said that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it leads to much more than just ‘Kuch Kuch’; it leads to ‘a lot more’.)
With this line, PM Modi used the film’s title to describe how the partnership between the two countries can achieve much greater things together.
PM Narendra Modi said- Kuch kuch hota hai...— Rohit _iamsrk_Fan (Account ) (@RohitBa94893359) July 8, 2026
You go to any corner of the world, you will not be able to live without mentioning Shahrukh Khan and his films... India's identity in many countries of the world is @iamsrk. 🇮🇳👑#ShahRukhKhan @narendramodi #KuchKuchHotaHai pic.twitter.com/fjdPc3B7JB
Soon after the speech, Karan Johar shared a clip of the Prime Minister’s remarks on his Instagram Story. Thanking PM Modi, the filmmaker wrote, "Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all - it’s love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!!"
Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut and became one of Bollywood’s biggest hits. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan in a special appearance, the film is still watched by many even after nearly three decades. Its songs, dialogues and characters remain loved by audiences across the world.
PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia is aimed at strengthening India’s ties with the country in areas such as trade, defence, technology, investment and critical minerals. His mention of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during the speech also highlighted the role of Indian cinema in connecting people across borders. After concluding his Indonesia visit, PM Modi will travel to Australia and then New Zealand as part of his three-nation tour.