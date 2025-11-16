ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Johar, Prashanth Neel Lead Industry Praise For SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Starring Mahesh Babu

Soon after the teaser dropped, celebrity reactions started pouring in. Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to applaud Rajamouli. Sharing the glimpse on Instagram, he wrote, "Epic!!!! The one and only SS Rajamouli," along with a shoutout to Mahesh Babu's fierce new look.

The teaser introduces Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in a never-seen-before avatar, bloodied, intense, and riding a mighty bull with a trident in hand. It also suggests links to the Ramayana. Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the antagonist, Kumbha.

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli's Varanasi has become the biggest talking point in Indian cinema this week. The director unveiled the title, first look, and teaser of the long-awaited film starring Mahesh Babu at a grand event in Hyderabad. Ever since the launch, industry insiders and top filmmakers have flooded social media with praise, calling the teaser nothing short of historic.

Director Prashanth Neel also expressed his excitement. He wrote, "Take a bow, @ssrajamouli sir! @urstrulyMahesh looks absolutely charming. Super excited." His reaction echoed the sentiment of millions who felt the teaser promised something massive.

Mahesh Babu's Fierce Varanasi Avatar Wins Hearts Across Indian Film Industry (Photo: X)

Actor Brahmaji went a step ahead with his reaction. Known for his roles in Pushpa 2, Shiva, and Kannappa, he wrote, "OMG… Avatar ki baap hi…" His comment went viral among fans who agreed with his description of the scale and visual grandeur.

Mahesh Babu's Fierce Varanasi Avatar Wins Hearts Across Indian Film Industry (Photo: X)

Music director Thaman S reacted with equal enthusiasm. Calling Mahesh Babu "Our Dear Superstar," he wrote, "What a highhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh," capturing the adrenaline rush fans felt watching the teaser. Thaman, known for his award-winning work and numerous hit albums, has been a long-time collaborator with Mahesh Babu.

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi penned a detailed note calling the glimpse "history being written in real time." He praised the world-building, especially the depiction of Trethayuga Lanka Nagaram at 7200 BCE. He highlighted the Vanara Sainyam lifting Lord Ram as one of the most powerful shots. Ravipudi, who rose to fame with Pataas, F2, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Bhagavanth Kesari, added that the last visual of Mahesh Babu felt like "NANDI MEEDA 'MAHESH'warudu darasanam."

Filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni also joined the chorus. Calling the glimpse "pure cinematic brilliance," he praised Rajamouli's world-building and Mahesh Babu's intense transformation. He predicted that the film would "shake the nation."

With Varanasi scheduled for a Sankranti 2027 release, the excitement has already hit fever pitch. If the first glimpse is any indication, Rajamouli seems ready to deliver yet another global cinematic spectacle.