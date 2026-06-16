ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Johar Makes Malayalam Cinema Debut With Prithviraj And Manju Warrier's Odiyan: The Age of Illusion

The upcoming film is described as a sweeping cinematic epic rooted in the folklore and cultural mythology of 19th-century Kerala. At the heart of the story is a terrifying shape-shifter from Kerala legend whose fury descends upon a powerful matriarchal household. What follows is a gripping battle between truth and illusion, blending myth, horror and psychological drama.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Karan expressed his excitement about Dharma Productions' first Malayalam film. He revealed that the production house is partnering with Prithviraj Productions for the ambitious project. Calling Prithviraj a long-time collaborator, Johar said he was proud to begin this new journey with trusted partners and talented storytellers.

Hyderabad: Karan Johar is officially stepping into Malayalam cinema with Odiyan: The Age of Illusion. The filmmaker has announced backing the project that brings together some of the biggest names from Malayalam cinema. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier and will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan, known for critically praised films such as Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam and Dies Irae.

For Karan, the project is more than just another production venture. He said he has admired Malayalam cinema for years and has always wanted to be part of that creative world. According to him, the storytelling courage and craftsmanship of Malayalam filmmakers have always stood out. He added that Rahul Sadasivan's vision and Prithviraj's involvement convinced him that this was the perfect project to mark Dharma Productions' Malayalam debut.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also spoke about the significance of the film. He noted that the Odiyan legend is deeply connected to Kerala's cultural identity and has been passed down through generations. Bringing the myth to the screen while respecting its roots has been a passion project for him. He added that partnering with Dharma Productions brings together two creative forces with a shared vision.

The title has already sparked discussions among cinema lovers because of its connection to Kerala's famous Odiyan folklore. Many fans also recalled the 2018 fantasy film Odiyan, which starred Mohanlal and Manju Warrier. However, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is being presented as a fresh and darker take on the legendary shape-shifting myth.

The announcement has generated significant buzz on social media. One excited netizen wrote, "Odiyan The Age Of Illusion! A Film By Rahul Sadasivan!! That's Enough!!" Another commented, "Excited 🔥." A third fan summed up the excitement by comparing different cinematic interpretations of the legend, writing, "ODIYAN - Realistic: Mohanlal, Superhero: Dulquer, Horror: Prithvi."

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Supriya Menon. It is expected to release in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, giving the story a pan-Indian reach.