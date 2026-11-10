ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Johar Hits Back At Those Judging Rashmika And Vijay's Relationship: 'Are You A Counsellor? Are You A Lawyer?'

Karan Johar Hits Back At Those Judging Rashmika Mandanna And Deverakonda's Relationship ( Photo: KWK Poster )

Hyderabad: Karan Johar has come out in support of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda after the couple faced criticism over their relationship following their appearance on his talk show, Koffee with Karan. The filmmaker slammed those who have been making personal comments about the couple and their families, saying that people are free to have opinions about celebrities but should not cross certain limits.

Rashmika and Vijay appeared on the show in October, months after their February wedding. Their conversation gave fans a glimpse into their relationship, but some viewers were unhappy with the way the couple spoke about their marriage. Several people took to social media to criticise their comments, with Vijay facing particular backlash over his behaviour towards Rashmika.

Reacting to the criticism in an interaction with a webloid, Karan said that while everyone has the right to express their opinions, commenting on a couple’s personal relationship and involving their families is unacceptable. “Everyone’s entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem. Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family? You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don’t demean their families. Their families weren’t on that couch,” he said. The filmmaker also pointed out that Rashmika and Vijay were simply being honest about their relationship. He questioned why people should criticise them for opening up about their personal lives on the show.