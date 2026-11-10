Karan Johar Hits Back At Those Judging Rashmika And Vijay's Relationship: 'Are You A Counsellor? Are You A Lawyer?'
Karan Johar has defended Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda after their Koffee With Karan appearance, condemning personal attacks on their relationship and families.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 10, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Karan Johar has come out in support of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda after the couple faced criticism over their relationship following their appearance on his talk show, Koffee with Karan. The filmmaker slammed those who have been making personal comments about the couple and their families, saying that people are free to have opinions about celebrities but should not cross certain limits.
Rashmika and Vijay appeared on the show in October, months after their February wedding. Their conversation gave fans a glimpse into their relationship, but some viewers were unhappy with the way the couple spoke about their marriage. Several people took to social media to criticise their comments, with Vijay facing particular backlash over his behaviour towards Rashmika.
Reacting to the criticism in an interaction with a webloid, Karan said that while everyone has the right to express their opinions, commenting on a couple’s personal relationship and involving their families is unacceptable.
“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem. Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family? You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don’t demean their families. Their families weren’t on that couch,” he said.
The filmmaker also pointed out that Rashmika and Vijay were simply being honest about their relationship. He questioned why people should criticise them for opening up about their personal lives on the show.
“They are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other. They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone’s honesty,” Karan added.
He also recalled the criticism Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh faced after appearing together on Season 8 of Koffee With Karan. Their relationship and marriage were heavily discussed on social media after the episode aired. Karan described the reaction as ‘downright regressive’ and said that even his own comments on the show had been closely scrutinised on several occasions.
Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the 2018 Telugu film Geetha Govindam, which became a hit and made them a popular on-screen pair. They later reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019. Although they did not work together in another film for several years, rumours about their relationship continued to grow as fans spotted them spending time together.
The couple reportedly got engaged in October last year and announced their wedding just days before their ceremony in Udaipur. During their appearance on Koffee With Karan, Vijay also spoke about their proposal story and revealed that Rashmika had proposed to him several times before he agreed to marriage.