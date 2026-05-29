ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Johar Explains Why He Unfollowed SRK, Alia And Kareena On Instagram: 'It's A Digital Detox'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently left social media users surprised after fans noticed a major change in his Instagram following list. The director and producer, known for his close friendships in Bollywood, unfollowed several big names from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

The sudden move quickly became a hot topic online, with many netizens wondering if there was trouble brewing between Karan and some of his closest industry friends. Speculation grew stronger after fans noticed that even actors associated with his banner Dharma Productions, such as Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, were no longer on his following list.

Karan Johar Explains Why He Unfollowed SRK, Alia and Kareena on Instagram (Photo: Instagram)

However, Karan has now cleared the air and revealed that there is no hidden drama behind the unfollowing spree. The filmmaker addressed the buzz through his Instagram Story and called it a part of his "digital detox". Reacting to the headlines around his social media activity, Karan wrote, "It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for gods sake… please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!"