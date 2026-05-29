Karan Johar Explains Why He Unfollowed SRK, Alia And Kareena On Instagram: 'It's A Digital Detox'
Karan Johar clarified that unfollowing Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor on Instagram was part of his "digital detox" and not personal issues.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently left social media users surprised after fans noticed a major change in his Instagram following list. The director and producer, known for his close friendships in Bollywood, unfollowed several big names from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
The sudden move quickly became a hot topic online, with many netizens wondering if there was trouble brewing between Karan and some of his closest industry friends. Speculation grew stronger after fans noticed that even actors associated with his banner Dharma Productions, such as Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, were no longer on his following list.
However, Karan has now cleared the air and revealed that there is no hidden drama behind the unfollowing spree. The filmmaker addressed the buzz through his Instagram Story and called it a part of his "digital detox". Reacting to the headlines around his social media activity, Karan wrote, "It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for gods sake… please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!"
With this statement, Karan made it clear that his decision had nothing to do with personal fallouts or professional tensions. Instead, the filmmaker said he simply wanted to spend less time and energy on social media.
Interestingly, while many Bollywood celebrities disappeared from his following list, Priyanka Chopra continues to remain on it. Apart from Priyanka, Karan currently follows only a handful of people, including Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta and businessman Adar Poonawalla. The filmmaker is now following less than 80 accounts despite having nearly 17 million followers on Instagram.
Karan has always maintained a strong presence on social media. From sharing glamorous behind-the-scenes moments to posting videos with his children Roohi and Yash, the filmmaker often keeps fans entertained online. He is also known for speaking openly about trending Bollywood topics and industry conversations.
On the work front, Karan recently backed the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The film released in theatres on May 22 and received mixed reactions from audiences. He is now gearing up for his next production, Naagzilla, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.