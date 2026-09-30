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Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan Season 9 As Final Chapter Of The Talk Show, Reveals Premiere Date

Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan Season 9 As Final Chapter Of The Talk Show ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: Karan Johar is set to bring his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan to an end. The filmmaker has announced that Season 9 will be the final season of the show, which has entertained viewers with celebrity conversations, rapid-fire rounds, gossip and controversies for more than two decades.

Karan shared a promo for Koffee With Karan Season 9, confirming that the show will return for one last season on October 14. The final season will stream on JioHotstar. The show first premiered in 2004 and has since become one of the most talked-about celebrity chat shows. Over the years, several Bollywood stars have appeared on Karan’s famous couch and spoken about their personal lives, relationships, films and friendships. In the new promo, Karan looks back at how Koffee With Karan began and recalls discussing the idea of hosting a celebrity chat show with his father, filmmaker Yash Johar, in 2004. Karan says he told his father that he wanted to host a show where he could have informal and candid conversations with two celebrities. Yash Johar, however, questioned who would pay Karan to simply talk to his friends. Karan also reveals that his father passed away in June 2004, just months before he started shooting for the show. He shot the first episode on August 16, 2004.