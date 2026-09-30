Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan Season 9 As Final Chapter Of The Talk Show, Reveals Premiere Date
Karan Johar announces Koffee With Karan Season 9 as the show's final chapter, recalling its 22-year journey and confirming its October 14 streaming premiere.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Karan Johar is set to bring his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan to an end. The filmmaker has announced that Season 9 will be the final season of the show, which has entertained viewers with celebrity conversations, rapid-fire rounds, gossip and controversies for more than two decades.
Karan shared a promo for Koffee With Karan Season 9, confirming that the show will return for one last season on October 14. The final season will stream on JioHotstar.
The show first premiered in 2004 and has since become one of the most talked-about celebrity chat shows. Over the years, several Bollywood stars have appeared on Karan’s famous couch and spoken about their personal lives, relationships, films and friendships.
In the new promo, Karan looks back at how Koffee With Karan began and recalls discussing the idea of hosting a celebrity chat show with his father, filmmaker Yash Johar, in 2004.
Karan says he told his father that he wanted to host a show where he could have informal and candid conversations with two celebrities. Yash Johar, however, questioned who would pay Karan to simply talk to his friends.
Karan also reveals that his father passed away in June 2004, just months before he started shooting for the show. He shot the first episode on August 16, 2004.
Looking back at the journey, Karan says, "A lot happened. I called lovers. I called friends. I called families. I called lovers who went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I put an end to the careers of national icons. I am living with the term ‘nepo’ even today. Conjecture became a national word. So much happened."
The filmmaker also jokes about how people often ask him about the next season of Koffee With Karan instead of his next film.
After eight seasons and 161 episodes, Karan has decided to end the show. In the promo, he explains that he feels the time has come to close this chapter.
"I reached a point in my life where I realised all good things must come to an end. This will be my very last season of Koffee With Karan," he says. In a statement about the final season, Karan also spoke about his long association with the show and the audience that stayed with it through the years.
"Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy!" he said. He added that the final season is his way of thanking everyone who has been part of the show’s journey.
"Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time," Karan said.
There has been much speculation about the celebrities who will appear in the final season. Names such as Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been linked to the show. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the complete guest list yet.
Koffee With Karan Season 9 will begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 14. With this season, Karan Johar will host the show for one final time.