Karan Aujla Adds New Cities To P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 After Strong Fan Demand - Check Schedule
Karan Aujla expands his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 by adding new cities, responding to huge fan demand and ticket sales.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 19, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has announced new cities for his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026. The singer has added Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Ludhiana to the tour list. He shared the update on his birthday on Monday.
After these additions, the tour will now take place in 12 Indian cities. Some of the shows will also mark Aujla's first stadium performances in India.
As stated in a press release, the tour was expanded after strong fan demand. Many fans had been requesting shows in more cities online. When ticket sales opened in November last year, the response was massive, with over one lakh tickets sold in just one hour.
The P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 comes after Aujla's successful All A Dream India Tour in 2024, which saw more than two lakh fans attend 10 shows. That tour was part of a larger international run that included countries like Canada, the UK, New Zealand and the US.
The tour also follows major milestones in Aujla's career. He recently became the first Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, and his album P-POP CULTURE received a strong global response, according to the press release.
The tour is being produced and promoted by Team Innovation. The organisers have also hinted at special guest appearances during the shows.
Fans attending the concerts can expect to hear songs from P-POP CULTURE, along with many of Karan Aujla's popular hit tracks.
Speaking about the tour expansion, Aujla said he wanted to celebrate his birthday with his fans.
"The love from India has always been unreal. Adding more cities is my way of giving back to the fans who have supported me from the start," he said in the press note.
P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 Schedule:
- February 28 - New Delhi
- March 3 - Mumbai, Pune (Holi show)
- March 7 - Ahmedabad
- March 14 - Chandigarh
- March 21 - Indore
- March 29 - Bengaluru
- April 3 - Kolkata
- April 5 - Jaipur
- April 10 - Lucknow
- April 12 - Ludhiana
After the India shows and his Middle East debut, the P-POP CULTURE World Tour will continue in the US, Europe, Asia, Canada and the UK, as per the press release.