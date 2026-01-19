ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Aujla Adds New Cities To P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 After Strong Fan Demand - Check Schedule

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has announced new cities for his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026. The singer has added Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Ludhiana to the tour list. He shared the update on his birthday on Monday.

After these additions, the tour will now take place in 12 Indian cities. Some of the shows will also mark Aujla's first stadium performances in India.

As stated in a press release, the tour was expanded after strong fan demand. Many fans had been requesting shows in more cities online. When ticket sales opened in November last year, the response was massive, with over one lakh tickets sold in just one hour.

The P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 comes after Aujla's successful All A Dream India Tour in 2024, which saw more than two lakh fans attend 10 shows. That tour was part of a larger international run that included countries like Canada, the UK, New Zealand and the US.

The tour also follows major milestones in Aujla's career. He recently became the first Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, and his album P-POP CULTURE received a strong global response, according to the press release.

The tour is being produced and promoted by Team Innovation. The organisers have also hinted at special guest appearances during the shows.