ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kara X Review: What Are Netizens Saying After Watching Dhanush's Heist Action Thriller?

Another echoed similar thoughts, praising the suspense elements while noting that emotional scenes could have been stronger. Still, the consensus remains that Dhanush's performance holds the narrative together.

Many viewers are calling the film a strong comeback for Dhanush. A popular sentiment online is that the actor has "lifted the film all by himself." One user wrote, "Amazing first half with a thrilling interval block. Second half is a pacy, thrilling experience overall - what a performance!"

Hyderabad: After months of anticipation, Kara, starring Dhanush, finally hit theatres on April 30, 2026, and early reactions suggest the wait may have been worth it. Despite releasing on a working day, the film opened to strong occupancy in Tamil Nadu and performed well in several overseas markets. As the first shows wrapped up, social media, especially X was flooded with audience reactions, ranging from glowing praise to balanced criticism.

Film critic Ramesh Bala shared an encouraging early review, calling the first half "fantastic." He described the film as an "emotional slow burn heist thriller" and highlighted Dhanush's acting as one of its biggest strengths. He also praised veteran actor K. S. Ravikumar for his performance and noted that the film "starts with a bang" and ends its first half on a thrilling note. His review added that the second half sets up an engaging police-versus-burglar chase, raising expectations further.

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj was equally impressed after watching the film. In a heartfelt note, he described Kara as a "truly confident movie" that delivered "screen thrill, emotion, and excitement." He also expressed admiration for how Dhanush brought depth to his character, saying the performance stirred his emotions deeply. His appreciation extended to the entire team for creating such an impactful cinematic experience.

Directed by Vignesh Raja, Kara blends emotional storytelling with a tense action backdrop set during the 1991 Gulf War period. The director had earlier urged audiences to watch the film in theatres and spread the word without spoilers. Based on early reactions, it seems that request is already being fulfilled, as word-of-mouth continues to grow.

Apart from the performances, the film's technical aspects are also receiving praise. Music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar is being widely appreciated for his background score, which many viewers say elevates both emotional and action sequences. Several social media users have even called the music one of the film's biggest highlights.

The supporting cast, including Mamitha Baiju, Jayaram, Karunaas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and M. S. Bhaskar, has also earned appreciation for adding depth to the story. While a few viewers pointed out pacing issues in the beginning, many agreed that the film builds momentum as it progresses, especially leading into a strong interval block and a gripping second half.