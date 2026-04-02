ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: From Host To Singer - The Many Hats Worn By The Comedy Superstar

Hyderabad: On the birthday of Kapil Sharma, it's the perfect time to revisit his multifaceted career. From making audiences laugh as a comedian to impressing as an actor, singer and host, he has worn many hats over the years. His journey from a theatre artist to one of India's most recognisable entertainment personalities is both inspiring and remarkable.

Kapil Sharma was born on April 2, 1981, and rose to fame after winning the popular comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. This victory became the turning point of his career. Soon after, he participated in several seasons of Comedy Circus and won multiple editions, establishing himself as a strong comedic talent. His natural humour, relatable jokes, and quick wit helped him connect with audiences across the country.

As a television host, Kapil created a huge impact. His shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show became household favourites. These comedy talk shows blended celebrity interviews with sketch comedy, and viewers loved his spontaneous interactions. He later continued this success with The Great Indian Kapil Show, further strengthening his position as one of India's top television entertainers.