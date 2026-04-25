ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Mimicry Controversy: Karnataka High Court Disposes Case Against Actor Ranveer Singh

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court disposed of the case against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, where he was accused of insulting the Daiva (Bhoota Kola) ritual shown in Rishab Shetty's directorial Kantara Chapter-1, with an instruction to visit Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru within a month.

Hearing the petition filed by the actor seeking quashing of an FIR, Justice H Nagaprasanna disposed of the petition while instructing the Bollywood actor to visit Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru within four weeks. The court fixed the deadline because the actor’s counsel said the timing of the actor’s visit was not fixed due to security concerns.

The actor was accused of insulting Daivas by mimicking the sacred Daiva ritual from the film at the closing ceremony of the Goa International Film Festival last year. This followed a private complaint by advocate Prashanth Methal at the first ACJM Court and an FIR against him by the Bengaluru High Grounds Police. The complainant accused the Durandhar actor of hurting the sentiments of followers of the Daiva ritual.

As the controversy erupted, Ranveer extended an unconditional apology for his act. "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration...If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor said in an Instagram story.

Besides, the actor had also moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him. While submitting his written apology, the actor had told the court he would visit the Chamundi temple during the last hearing. Since the actor had not mentioned any date or duration by which he would visit the temple, the Justice directed him to visit the temple within four weeks.