ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Mimicry Case: Actor Ranveer Singh To File Fresh Apology Affidavit Before Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh told the Karnataka High Court on Friday that he would file a fresh apology affidavit in connection with a case where he is accused of mocking divine characters associated with the film Kantara. The actor's submission came during a hearing on his petition seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him by the Bengaluru High Grounds police.

Ranveer is facing a legal trial for allegedly mocking divine characters in Kantara and calling 'Chavunda Devi', a deity of the coastal region, a ghost during the International Film Festival held in Goa last year. A private complaint accused the actor of disrespecting and hurting the sentiments of people in the coastal region through his actions. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been filed by the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru filed an FIR.

As soon as the hearing began on Friday, the actor's lawyer submitted the actor's affidavit to the bench chaired by Justice M Nagaprasanna. In the affidavit, the actor said he was unaware that he was hurting the feelings of the devotees of Daiva when he mimicked the characters in the film.

"I was born into a Sindhi family in Mumbai. I was not aware of these sensibilities. I sincerely regret my action and offer an unconditional apology through this affidavit," the actor said. He also drew the court's attention to the fact that he apologised publicly immediately after learning about the hurt feelings of people in the coastal region.