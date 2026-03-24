Kantara Chapter 1 Row: Ranveer Singh Agrees To Apologise And Visit Temple, Informs Karnataka HC
Ranveer Singh told the Karnataka High Court he will apologise and visit a temple after remarks on the Kantara deity sparked controversy and legal action.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 24, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, facing allegations of making derogatory remarks about the divine character from the film Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, on Tuesday, informed the Karnataka High Court that he will tender an unconditional apology and visit a temple as an act of atonement.
During the hearing, the counsel representing Ranveer Singh submitted before the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna that the actor would file an affidavit expressing regret over the controversy that arose from his comments at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The remarks allegedly insulted the revered Chamundi deity portrayed in the movie.
The petition seeks the quashing of the private complaint and the subsequent FIR registered at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru.
The complainant’s counsel, however, argued that the apology posted on Ranveer Singh’s X account lacked sincerity. It appears to have been posted by his managers and does not reflect a heartfelt apology. Since the insult was made verbally, he should tender an apology verbally as well, the lawyer submitted.
The court questioned the need for further measures and remarked, What more is required? Does he need to come here and apologise in person? What he did was wrong, and we do not support it. There must be genuine remorse. Actors wield significant influence and carry greater responsibility.
In response, Ranveer Singh’s legal team assured the court that the actor would submit an affidavit of apology and also visit the temple. They added that a specific date for the temple visit would be mentioned in the affidavit and submitted to the court.
Recording the submissions, Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the matter to April 10, 2026, for further hearing.
The case stems from Ranveer Singh’s alleged comments describing the Chamundi deity in Kantara as a female ghost/devil during a public event, which triggered strong protests and a legal complaint from devotees and local groups.
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