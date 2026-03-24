ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Row: Ranveer Singh Agrees To Apologise And Visit Temple, Informs Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, facing allegations of making derogatory remarks about the divine character from the film Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, on Tuesday, informed the Karnataka High Court that he will tender an unconditional apology and visit a temple as an act of atonement.

During the hearing, the counsel representing Ranveer Singh submitted before the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna that the actor would file an affidavit expressing regret over the controversy that arose from his comments at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The remarks allegedly insulted the revered Chamundi deity portrayed in the movie.

The petition seeks the quashing of the private complaint and the subsequent FIR registered at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru.

The complainant’s counsel, however, argued that the apology posted on Ranveer Singh’s X account lacked sincerity. It appears to have been posted by his managers and does not reflect a heartfelt apology. Since the insult was made verbally, he should tender an apology verbally as well, the lawyer submitted.