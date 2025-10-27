ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Here's Where And When To Watch Rishab Shetty's Action Thriller

The streaming giant made the official announcement on Monday, sharing a teaser clip from a crucial scene where Rishab's character, Berme, and his warriors prepare for battle. Prime Video captioned it, "Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME. In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31."

Hyderabad: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's magnum opus Kantara: Chapter 1, after a record-breaking run in theatres, is now prepping for release on OTT. The Hombale Films production, which has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, will release on Prime Video on October 31.

Speaking about the OTT release, Rishab Shetty said in a statement, "When I began working on this prequel, I wanted to return to the origins of this world - to the roots that inspired it all. Every ritual, emotion, and moment in the film draws from lived culture and real traditions. The love it received in theatres is a reflection of how deeply our folklore resonates with audiences. I’m thrilled that Prime Video will take this story beyond borders, allowing viewers everywhere to experience the spirit, mystery, and divinity of Kantara's world in its purest form."

Set against the historical background of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 traces the beginning of Daiva worship in Tulunadu. The movie looks into the conflict between a royal clan trying to dominate the Daivas and the tribal group standing in their way. Rishab Shetty plays Berme, the guardian of the Kantara forest, while the cast also includes Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles, alongside Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.

A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, this chapter not only expands the cinematic universe but also deepens its spiritual and cultural resonance. The movie has collected over Rs 813 crore worldwide within 25 days, surpassing Chhaava's Rs 807 crore. Interestingly, the film will also be released in English in select theatres worldwide on the same day as its OTT premiere, October 31.