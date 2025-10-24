ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses Rs 800 Cr Mark; Rishab Shetty Starrer Becomes 2025's Highest-Grossing Film

Kantara: Chapter 1 is unstoppable at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025.

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

|

Updated : October 24, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The film Kantara: Chapter 1 has set the box-office ablaze with an unstoppable run across India and abroad. According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film crossed the Rs 800 crore worldwide mark by day 22, making it one of the biggest successes of 2025. The film opened in theatres on October 2 amid massive buzz, culminating in Rs 61.85 crore day 1 haul. The domestic net after three weeks stands at Rs 564 crore in India.

Amid this triumph, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to his social media account on October 24 2025 to shower praise on the film and its creator Rishab Shetty. He posted: "Watched #Kantara last night. Wow, what a mind-blowing film. I was in a trance watching it. Kudos to @shetty_rishab garu for a one-man show as writer, director, and actor. He excelled in every craft."

Allu Arjun also highlighted the contributions of key cast and crew: "Aesthetic performances by @rukminitweets garu, #Jayaram garu, @gulshandevaiah… Brilliant work by the technicians… especially the music by @AJANEESHB garu, cinematography by #AravindSKashyap garu, art direction by @DharaniGange91 garu, and stunts by #ArjunRaj garu."

He further extended "lots of love, admiration, and respect" to the entire team of the film and its producer. Such recognition from a peer of Allu Arjun's stature adds extra weight to Kantara: Chapter 1's success. The film's performance backs the praise. The opening weekend brought in over Rs 300 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025, surpassing previous benchmarks.

Kantara: Chapter 1 revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, the film has been released in multiple languages.

Read More

  1. Did Deepika Padukone Really React To Prabhas' Spirit Audio Teaser? Truth Behind The Viral Post Inside
  2. INTERVIEW | 'Kantara Chapter 1 Not Shiva's Story': Rishab Shetty Opens Up On Plot Of His Most Ambitious Film Yet
  3. Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Fans Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer As One More National Award-Worthy Film
Last Updated : October 24, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST

TAGGED:

KANTARA 2
RISHAB SHETTY
KANTARA 2 BOX OFFICE RECORDS
KANTARA CHAPTER 1 BOX OFFICE
KANTARA CHAPTER 1

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.