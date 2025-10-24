ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses Rs 800 Cr Mark; Rishab Shetty Starrer Becomes 2025's Highest-Grossing Film

Hyderabad: The film Kantara: Chapter 1 has set the box-office ablaze with an unstoppable run across India and abroad. According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film crossed the Rs 800 crore worldwide mark by day 22, making it one of the biggest successes of 2025. The film opened in theatres on October 2 amid massive buzz, culminating in Rs 61.85 crore day 1 haul. The domestic net after three weeks stands at Rs 564 crore in India.

Amid this triumph, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to his social media account on October 24 2025 to shower praise on the film and its creator Rishab Shetty. He posted: "Watched #Kantara last night. Wow, what a mind-blowing film. I was in a trance watching it. Kudos to @shetty_rishab garu for a one-man show as writer, director, and actor. He excelled in every craft."

Allu Arjun also highlighted the contributions of key cast and crew: "Aesthetic performances by @rukminitweets garu, #Jayaram garu, @gulshandevaiah… Brilliant work by the technicians… especially the music by @AJANEESHB garu, cinematography by #AravindSKashyap garu, art direction by @DharaniGange91 garu, and stunts by #ArjunRaj garu."