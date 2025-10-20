ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 18: Rishab Shetty's Epic Records Massive 36 pc Surge Before Diwali, Nears Rs 525 Cr Mark In India

Hyderabad: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is breaking every significant box office record set by previous films in Kannada Cinema and there is no sign of slowing down. The film, which released on October 2, 2025, coinciding with the Dussehra holiday, has completed eighteen incredibly successful days in theatres and an estimated Rs 524.15 crore net collection across India. Globally, the film has crossed the Rs 700 crore gross mark, becoming the second Indian film of 2025 to achieve this feat after Chhaava.

The mythological action drama opened to thunderous response with Rs 61.85 crore net on its first day, making it one of the biggest openers in Indian cinema. The film's success continued through the first weekend, with the collection on Sunday reaching Rs 63 crore. By the end of the first week, the film already had Rs 337.4 crore grossed in all languages, which was mind-blowing, especially for a regional-language film.

In its second week, Kantara maintained its position with a Rs 147.85 crore gross, despite several new releases. At the start of the third week, the film saw a small dip at Rs 8.5 crore on Friday, before recovering strongly over the weekend. On day 18, the film minted Rs 17.5 crore net, indicating a 36 percent increase over the previous day, implying that Diwali has got audiences excited again.