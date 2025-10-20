Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 18: Rishab Shetty's Epic Records Massive 36 pc Surge Before Diwali, Nears Rs 525 Cr Mark In India
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continues its historic run, becoming 2025's biggest Kannada blockbuster.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 20, 2025 at 12:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is breaking every significant box office record set by previous films in Kannada Cinema and there is no sign of slowing down. The film, which released on October 2, 2025, coinciding with the Dussehra holiday, has completed eighteen incredibly successful days in theatres and an estimated Rs 524.15 crore net collection across India. Globally, the film has crossed the Rs 700 crore gross mark, becoming the second Indian film of 2025 to achieve this feat after Chhaava.
The mythological action drama opened to thunderous response with Rs 61.85 crore net on its first day, making it one of the biggest openers in Indian cinema. The film's success continued through the first weekend, with the collection on Sunday reaching Rs 63 crore. By the end of the first week, the film already had Rs 337.4 crore grossed in all languages, which was mind-blowing, especially for a regional-language film.
In its second week, Kantara maintained its position with a Rs 147.85 crore gross, despite several new releases. At the start of the third week, the film saw a small dip at Rs 8.5 crore on Friday, before recovering strongly over the weekend. On day 18, the film minted Rs 17.5 crore net, indicating a 36 percent increase over the previous day, implying that Diwali has got audiences excited again.
The Hindi version of the film has become an unexpected success, amassing a net of Rs 160.5 crore to date with an anticipated lifetime revenue of Rs 170-175 crore. The Hindi regions, especially Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow, enjoyed a solid occupancy even during its third week, marking Kantara's crossover appeal regardless of language.
The Kannada version is performing extremely well in Karnataka, where the film has crossed Rs 200 crore and established a new all-time box office record for the state. In the Telugu market, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 saw an overall occupancy of 40.9 pc on Sunday, thanks to strong evening and night show attendance.
With divine blessings guiding the way, #KantaraChapter1 continues its victorious rise at the box office ❤️🔥— Kantara - A Legend (@KantaraFilm) October 19, 2025
Celebrate this Deepavali with #BlockbusterKantara, running successfully in cinemas near you! ✨#KantaraInCinemasNow #DivineBlockbusterKantara #KantaraEverywhere#Kantara… pic.twitter.com/OFjOkJlaki
The international response has been equally impressive. The film has grossed $4.52 million in North America alone by its third Saturday, according to US distributor Prathyangira Cinemas. With an overseas total of Rs 106.25 crore and a domestic gross of Rs 604.75 crore, the worldwide figure has already touched Rs 711 crore in just 17 days of release. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 cultural phenomenon Kantara: A Legend.
#KantaraChapter1 is unstoppable ❤️🔥— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) October 19, 2025
North America reported gross till now is at $4,520,447 at 8.30 pm pst on 3rd Saturday 🔥🔥🔥
Running successfullyhttps://t.co/B3Cbs8LAjj 🎫
MUST WATCH IN THEATRES#Kantara NA by @PrathyangiraUS pic.twitter.com/IwJT7wNe9q
The cast of the film includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in main roles. Set in the 4th century, the plot explores the mystical beginnings of the Daiva tradition and the tension between the divine and human realms. Shetty, who also wrote and directed, delivered a compelling performance as Berme, a defender of belief and nature. The film's stunning visuals, breathtaking score, and spirit-inducing plot earned it box office momentum, making a cultural landmark.
Read More