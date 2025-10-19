Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 17: Rishab Shetty's Epic Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India On Diwali Weekend
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 crosses Rs 500 crore in 17 days. The film saw a sharp rise on its third Saturday amid Diwali holidays.
Hyderabad: After a glorious box office opening, Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continues its magical run. Released on October 2, 2025, the Kannada epic action drama has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office, becoming the first Kannada film of 2025 to achieve this landmark.
On Day 17 (Saturday), the film recorded approximately Rs 12.50 crore net in all languages, according to early estimates by Sacnilk, leading to a net India total of Rs 506.25 crore. As expected, audiences flocked to theatres during the Diwali weekend, driving the film's strong collection.
Box Office Numbers: Day 1 To Day 17
Kantara Chapter 1 opened to an amazing Rs 61.85 crore on day 1, setting the stage for a strong first week. Day 2 was also strong, with around Rs 45.4 crore, followed by Rs 55 and Rs 63 crore on day 3 and day 4, respectively, bringing the week 1 collection to Rs 337.4 crore.
In its second week, the film managed Rs 147.85 crore, demonstrating strong collections against new releases. In the third weekend, the film showed even more strength with Rs 8.5 crore on Friday (day 16) and Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday (day 17).
Performance by Language
On day 17, the Hindi version of the film grossed approximately Rs 4.25 - 4.75 crores, while collections in Telugu came in at around Rs 3 crores. The film also showed steady performance in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, respectively.
Overall occupancy on Saturday, October 18, for Kantara Chapter 1 was 34.46 percent in Telugu and 11.89 pc in Hindi. The Kannada version continued to dominate with strong hold in southern circuits.
Worldwide Collections
Globally, Kantara Chapter 1 has stormed past the Rs 717.50 crore gross mark in just two weeks, according to Hombale Films. This makes it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 and a major victory for Kannada cinema.
About The Film
Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is produced by Hombale Films. It features Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in primary roles. It acts as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, telling the backstory of Kaadubettu Shiva set during the period of the Kadamba dynasty.
The narrative embodies ancient folklore, divine power, and the relationship between nature and human greed. Combining myth, mysticism, and emotion, Kantara 2 has resonated with audiences across the country.
Budget and Reception
Having a budget of Rs 125 crores, the film is a tremendous success. The film has received acclaim from critics and fans alike. Moviegoers appreciated the visuals, music, and performances.
