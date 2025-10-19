ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 17: Rishab Shetty's Epic Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India On Diwali Weekend

Hyderabad: After a glorious box office opening, Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continues its magical run. Released on October 2, 2025, the Kannada epic action drama has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office, becoming the first Kannada film of 2025 to achieve this landmark.

On Day 17 (Saturday), the film recorded approximately Rs 12.50 crore net in all languages, according to early estimates by Sacnilk, leading to a net India total of Rs 506.25 crore. As expected, audiences flocked to theatres during the Diwali weekend, driving the film's strong collection.

Box Office Numbers: Day 1 To Day 17

Kantara Chapter 1 opened to an amazing Rs 61.85 crore on day 1, setting the stage for a strong first week. Day 2 was also strong, with around Rs 45.4 crore, followed by Rs 55 and Rs 63 crore on day 3 and day 4, respectively, bringing the week 1 collection to Rs 337.4 crore.

In its second week, the film managed Rs 147.85 crore, demonstrating strong collections against new releases. In the third weekend, the film showed even more strength with Rs 8.5 crore on Friday (day 16) and Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday (day 17).

Performance by Language