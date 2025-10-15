Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 13: Rishab Shetty Film Beats Tiger 3, The GOAT With Its India Earnings Alone; Overtakes Baahubali Worldwide
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 crosses Rs 465 crore in India after 13 days, nearing Rs 700 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2025 at 12:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continues its remarkable run at the Indian box office. The film, which opened to massive collections on its first day, has now completed 13 days in theatres with total India net earnings of Rs 465.25 crore across all languages. The Kannada period action drama is proving to be a box office juggernaut, surpassing the lifetime collections of several major Indian blockbusters.
13-Day Box Office Run
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 debuted with a bang, scoring Rs 61.85 crore net on day 1 all languages combined. The Kannada version was brought in Rs 19.6 crore, Rs 13 crore came from Telugu, Rs 18.5 crore from Hindi, Rs 5.5 crore from Tamil, and Rs 5.25 crore from Malayalam.
The film witnessed a dip on its second day, collecting Rs 45.40 crore, before picking up pace again over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday brought in Rs 55 crore and Rs 63 crore respectively, ending its first weekend on an extraordinary high. During its first full week, Kantara Chapter 1 collected Rs 337.40 crore net in India. The first Monday saw a sharp drop to Rs 31.5 crore, but the film held steady over the next few days with Tuesday earning Rs 34.25 crore and Wednesday Rs 25.25 crore. Thursday concluded the first week with Rs 21.15 crore.
The second weekend was equally impressive. The film earned Rs 22.25 crore on its second Friday, jumped to Rs 39 crore on Saturday, and reached Rs 39.75 crore on Sunday. Though Monday (day 12) saw a 66 percent decline with Rs 13.35 crore, the momentum resumed slightly on Tuesday. On day 13 (second Tuesday), Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated Rs 13.50 crore net, taking its 13-day India total to Rs 465.25 crore.
Language-wise Breakdown and Hindi Market Boom
The Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 is continuing to be one of the top-performing films, bringing in around Rs 6.25 – 6.75 crore on day 13 alone. Its 13-day total is now comfortably above the Rs 150 crore mark, making it one of the highest-grossing dubbed Kannada films ever in North India. The film's overall occupancy in the Hindi belt on Tuesday, October 14, was 26.16 pc, with night shows peaking at an impressive 46.23 pc. The morning shows had 12.12 pc occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 21.20 pc and 25.10 pc respectively.
In the Telugu states, Kantara Chapter 1 did have a modest overall occupancy of 16.22 pc. The morning shows kicked off slow at 12.85 pc before increasing throughout the day to 16.90 pc in the evening, closing the night at 18.75 pc.
Worldwide Collections and Record-Breaking Feats
Globally, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has now grossed close to Rs 675 crore worldwide, according to trade estimates. The film has performed exceptionally well in North America, where it has already crossed the $11 million mark. On Monday, production house Hombale Films revealed that the movie had grossed Rs 146 crore during its second weekend alone, taking its global tally to around Rs 655 crore after 11 days, positioning it among the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
By doing so, Kantara Chapter 1 has gone on to surpass the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs 650 crore worldwide) and Salman Khan's Sultan (Rs 628 crore). Its box office numbers are even more astonishing as it's budget was far less than any of these massive productions. It exceeded the lifetime worldwide profits of Vijay's The GOAT (Rs 457 crore) and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (Rs 464 crore) with only the India collection.
Competition with Chhaava and the 2025 Box Office Race
Kantara Chapter 1 is currently the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 trailing only Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at approximately Rs 808 crore worldwide. Chhaava has a significantly stronger domestic lead, however, Kantara is considerably ahead in the overseas market and could catch up if this continues.
Just for the Hindi version of the film, the Rishab Shetty starrer has added over Rs 150 crore to its domestic numbers this year, ahead of many Hindi originals deemed big this year. The continued strong hold in North India, coupled with word-of-mouth and repeat audiences, indicates the film will maintain its pace well into its third week.
About The Film
Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a prequel to his 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which had grossed Rs 400 crore worldwide. The prequel, set nearly a thousand years before the events of the first film, dives deeper into the mythological and cultural roots of the story's divine folklore.
The movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. Hombale Films produced the movie with Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda as producers and figuring B. Ajaneesh Loknath as the music director, Arvind S. Kashyap as the cinematographer, and Suresh Mallaiah as the editor.
