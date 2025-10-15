ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 13: Rishab Shetty Film Beats Tiger 3, The GOAT With Its India Earnings Alone; Overtakes Baahubali Worldwide

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continues its remarkable run at the Indian box office. The film, which opened to massive collections on its first day, has now completed 13 days in theatres with total India net earnings of Rs 465.25 crore across all languages. The Kannada period action drama is proving to be a box office juggernaut, surpassing the lifetime collections of several major Indian blockbusters.

13-Day Box Office Run

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 debuted with a bang, scoring Rs 61.85 crore net on day 1 all languages combined. The Kannada version was brought in Rs 19.6 crore, Rs 13 crore came from Telugu, Rs 18.5 crore from Hindi, Rs 5.5 crore from Tamil, and Rs 5.25 crore from Malayalam.

The film witnessed a dip on its second day, collecting Rs 45.40 crore, before picking up pace again over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday brought in Rs 55 crore and Rs 63 crore respectively, ending its first weekend on an extraordinary high. During its first full week, Kantara Chapter 1 collected Rs 337.40 crore net in India. The first Monday saw a sharp drop to Rs 31.5 crore, but the film held steady over the next few days with Tuesday earning Rs 34.25 crore and Wednesday Rs 25.25 crore. Thursday concluded the first week with Rs 21.15 crore.

The second weekend was equally impressive. The film earned Rs 22.25 crore on its second Friday, jumped to Rs 39 crore on Saturday, and reached Rs 39.75 crore on Sunday. Though Monday (day 12) saw a 66 percent decline with Rs 13.35 crore, the momentum resumed slightly on Tuesday. On day 13 (second Tuesday), Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated Rs 13.50 crore net, taking its 13-day India total to Rs 465.25 crore.

Language-wise Breakdown and Hindi Market Boom

The Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 is continuing to be one of the top-performing films, bringing in around Rs 6.25 – 6.75 crore on day 13 alone. Its 13-day total is now comfortably above the Rs 150 crore mark, making it one of the highest-grossing dubbed Kannada films ever in North India. The film's overall occupancy in the Hindi belt on Tuesday, October 14, was 26.16 pc, with night shows peaking at an impressive 46.23 pc. The morning shows had 12.12 pc occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 21.20 pc and 25.10 pc respectively.