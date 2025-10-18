Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Eyes Rs 500 Cr Domestic Milestone After Hitting Rs 700 Cr Worldwide
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rishab Shetty's Film is just Rs 6 crore shy of hitting Rs 500 crore mark in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 18, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: It’s been over two weeks since Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 hit the screens, and the film continues to make waves at the box office. Released amid massive hype on October 2, and with no major competition, the Hombale Films production seemed to bring an early Diwali treat for makers, keeping cash registers ringing. Worldwide, the film has crossed Rs 700 crore, while in India it is all set to touch the Rs 500 crore net mark very soon.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated Rs 9.12 crore on day 16. The lowest daily figure in its two-week run so far. Yet, even this is higher than the opening day collections of many films. After 16 days in theatres, the film has raked in Rs 494.37 crore net domestically. Kantara Chapter 1 is just Rs 6 crore short of the Rs 500 crore milestone. The film is likely to surpass the benchmark by the end of the day.
The makers confirmed that Kantara Chapter 1 has now crossed Rs 717.50 crore globally, surpassing big hits like Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (Rs 686 crore), Salman Khan’s Sultan (Rs 627 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (Rs 588 crore), and the second biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year, Saiyaara (Rs 570 crore). With the Diwali long weekend around the corner, the collections are expected to grow further.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day Wise
|Day
|India Net Collection
|1
|Rs 61.85 Cr
|2
|RS 45.4 Cr
|3
|Rs 55 Cr
|4
|Rs 63 Cr
|5
|Rs 31.5 Cr
|6
|Rs 34.25 Cr
|7
|Rs 25.25 Cr
|8
|Rs 21.15 Cr
|9
|Rs 22.25 Cr
|10
|Rs 39 Cr
|11
|Rs 39.75 Cr
|12
|Rs 13.35 Cr
|13
|Rs 14.15 Cr
|14
|Rs 10.05 Cr
|15
|Rs 8.85 Cr
|16
|Rs 9.12 Cr
|Total
|Rs 494.37 Cr
(Box Office Collection Data Source: Sacnilk)
The Kantara Chapter 1 team has poured their heart and soul into the film over the last three years. In an interview with ETV Bharat, writer-actor Anirudh Mahesh, who co-wrote the film with Rishab Shetty and Shanil Guru, spoke about the challenges, experiences, and rumours that surrounded the project.
“Every big project faces difficulties, and ours was no different,” Anirudh said. “We shot in forests, moved to new locations, and dealt with tough schedules. Settling into unfamiliar places far from home took time, and every day brought fresh hurdles.”
He added, “Working with senior actors like Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rukmini Vasanth was an incredible learning experience. But there were also false rumours. People outside the set would immediately blame the crew for anything that happened. Many baseless things were said. The truth is, only those of us on set know what really happened. We ignored the noise and stayed focused on the film. It was tough, but that’s the reality of working on a project of this scale.”
Kantara Chapter 1’s success once again proves that “local is the new global.” Made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore, the film has earned approximately six times its budget. It has struck a chord with audiences, and with such an overwhelming response, the expansion of the Kantara universe is now all but certain under Bengaluru-based Hombale Films.
