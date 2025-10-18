ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Eyes Rs 500 Cr Domestic Milestone After Hitting Rs 700 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: It’s been over two weeks since Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 hit the screens, and the film continues to make waves at the box office. Released amid massive hype on October 2, and with no major competition, the Hombale Films production seemed to bring an early Diwali treat for makers, keeping cash registers ringing. Worldwide, the film has crossed Rs 700 crore, while in India it is all set to touch the Rs 500 crore net mark very soon.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated Rs 9.12 crore on day 16. The lowest daily figure in its two-week run so far. Yet, even this is higher than the opening day collections of many films. After 16 days in theatres, the film has raked in Rs 494.37 crore net domestically. Kantara Chapter 1 is just Rs 6 crore short of the Rs 500 crore milestone. The film is likely to surpass the benchmark by the end of the day.

The makers confirmed that Kantara Chapter 1 has now crossed Rs 717.50 crore globally, surpassing big hits like Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (Rs 686 crore), Salman Khan’s Sultan (Rs 627 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (Rs 588 crore), and the second biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year, Saiyaara (Rs 570 crore). With the Diwali long weekend around the corner, the collections are expected to grow further.