Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 15: Rishab Shetty's Film Crosses Rs 481 Cr In India, Marches Past Rs 656 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's latest movie Kantara Chapter 1 continues its unstoppable run at the box office. The film has maintained strong momentum even after two weeks of release. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has struck gold once again, setting new records in India and overseas.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 collected Rs 5.22 crore on Day 15 (Thursday) in India. With this, the overall domestic box office collection of the film now stands at Rs 481.62 crore. The numbers, however, are expected to increase further since the night shows' figures are yet to be included.

The persistent performance of the movie across languages speaks volumes about its huge popularity among viewers. Despite being in its third week, the film continues to attract steady footfall across the country.

Occupancy Rates Across Languages

So far, the film has recorded the following occupancy rates on Day 15:

Kannada: 17.46%

Telugu: 12.80%