Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 15: Rishab Shetty's Film Crosses Rs 481 Cr In India, Marches Past Rs 656 Cr Globally
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 earns over Rs 481 crore in India and Rs 656 crore worldwide in 15 days, becoming 2025's second-highest-grossing Indian film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's latest movie Kantara Chapter 1 continues its unstoppable run at the box office. The film has maintained strong momentum even after two weeks of release. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has struck gold once again, setting new records in India and overseas.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15
According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 collected Rs 5.22 crore on Day 15 (Thursday) in India. With this, the overall domestic box office collection of the film now stands at Rs 481.62 crore. The numbers, however, are expected to increase further since the night shows' figures are yet to be included.
The persistent performance of the movie across languages speaks volumes about its huge popularity among viewers. Despite being in its third week, the film continues to attract steady footfall across the country.
Occupancy Rates Across Languages
So far, the film has recorded the following occupancy rates on Day 15:
Kannada: 17.46%
Telugu: 12.80%
Hindi: 8.98%
Tamil: 17.56%
Malayalam: 9.16%
These numbers are an indication of the film's pan-India dominance, with especially high traction in the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15
Globally, Kantara Chapter 1 has collected more than Rs 656 crore worldwide, placing it among the top-grossing Indian films in 2025. The global appeal of the movie's universal themes and cultural richness has seen it join the elite ranks.
Among Top 20 Indian Grossers of All Time
With its record-breaking box office numbers, Kantara Chapter 1 has entered the list of the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, overtaking top-level blockbusters like Sultan and Baahubali: Part 1. The film currently holds the 17th position overall and stands as the second-highest grosser of 2025, trailing only behind Chhaava (Rs 808 crore).
About Kantara Chapter 1
Kantara Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and delves deeper into the mythological lore and ritual practices such as Bhuta Kola, which were touched upon in the first film. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film also stars Jayaram as King Vijayendra, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, along with Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Hariprashanth MG, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.